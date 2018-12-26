CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 December 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 11: A man reported that he parked his F150 overnight at 351 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The next morning, he found that it had been stolen.

Dec. 11: It was reported that someone smashed the front door of Sabores Brasil Restaurant at 4831 N. Dixie Hwy. The person then stole $1,800 in cash from the register. It was estimated that $1,000 damage had been done to the door.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle parked at 438 Durham O and stole two GPS devices, prescription medications and cash. A man then came to the scene and said he believes his son stole the items because he found the property in his son’s room.

Dec. 11: A man reported that his bicycle was stolen from 875 NE 48 St.

Dec. 11: A man reported that someone entered his backyard at 265 NE 45 St. and stole $800 worth of golf clubs and a golf bag.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 13: A resident discovered a backpack in her backyard at 4800 NE 27 Terr. She believes it may belong to the suspect who broke into her van the night before.

Dec. 13: Police responded to a call of an alarm at 4400 NE 25 Ave. The point of entry was the garage. When police responded, they met with the owner who stated everything was okay.

Dec. 13: A resident found a tan dog running loose in the neighborhood at 2260 NE 38 St. The dog was found and returned to the owner.