Everything’s Coming Up Rosen: — Bye bye ‘18

By Emily Rosen
ERosen424@aol.com
www.emilyrosen424.com
Seems like only yesterday that ’17 was gone
Now ‘18 too’s behind us like a marathon
All in all – not so good
Can’t wait for Version Hollywood
Crazy folks with guns ran wild
307 mass murders filed
Parkland survivors crammed the media
Some famous enough for Wikipedia
Politics up front till early November
A midterm turnaround to remember
Khashoggi the journalist wrote the truth
And the Saudis hacked him in his relative youth
The worst California fires, scientist says
And global warming denied by our prez
Families separated at the borders
Kids lost to parents at government orders
“Me-too”s have watched their numbers increase
Celebrities shamed as their names are released
Kavanaugh judged by the Ds and the Rs
Became a “Supreme” after hearings bizarre
Mueller team silent but guilty ones sentenced
The “Russian Probe” endless – few show repentance
Mattis resigns, as that “Tweet” was no “oops”
Defying advice, “T” said – “Bring home the troops”
The market went crazy as Christmas was near
The government shutdown caused even more fear
McCain and the Bushes revered in their death
Worshiped as never when they still had their breath
How fragile a country that depends on one life
When we learned that Ruth Ginsburg “went under the knife”
And now we are facing the year of nineteen
And only the Lord can predict that new scene.