Have you visited J. Mark’s lately?

Posted on 03 January 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

If you haven’t been to J. Mark’s in a long time, now is the time to revisit the restaurant. They have a brand new menu brimming with fresh and tasty options, as well as many of their traditionally popular items.

Start with an appetizer. Their guacamole and chips is an easy choice, but they also have something more refined—their spinach artichoke dip. You can add Maryland Blue crab — rich and decadent — for $3.99. For seafood lovers, they also have mussels now on the menu. They have healthy options like salads, including their new Blue Pistachio Kale for kale lovers, in addition to Oriental Chicken, Pear Beet and many others.

When it comes to burgers, they have some great choices. If you want to indulge, get a Havarti Cajun burger. This melt-in-your-mouth bite includes the richness of cheese and a little kick. It is garnished with crispy onion rings and topped with pickles. They also have other options like their Blue Peppercorn or Hickory Burger, and more. Looking for a more affordable option, try their Trade Burger. At only $8.99 (as opposed to other burgers that range $14.99 to $18.99), this burger is a quarter pounder topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles. It is their alternative to fast food option — not only less expensive but also higher quality.

They have plenty of other sandwiches available, including chicken, quinoa, deep sea tuna, fresh fish and more as well on their standard menu. You can get half a sandwich and soup too.

Meat lovers may want to choose a steak instead. They use aged Certified Angus Beef. You can get a New York Strip or a Skirt Steak, but if you really want to dive into it, ask for their filet mignon. Their steaks can come with an Exotic Mushroom or Red Peppercorn sauce, as well as Oscar style, or topped with Blue Cheese or Balsalmic Caramalized Onions. For sides, try their delicious asparagus or Loaded Backed Potato.

Prefer pasta? Their veggie Lovers Pasta has always been on the menu, but it has had a reboot with more parmigiana and the addition of zucchini noodles, which you can also substitute for other pastas on the menu. It includes crunchy broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted eggplant, peppers, kalamata olives and red chili flakes.

Seafood lovers can try their new crab cakes made with lump blue crab, as well as many other items that have been traditionally on the menu, like their salmon, Mahi Mahi, scampi and more. But, you may want to try this reporter’s favorite bite from the new menu — their Shrimp New Orleans. I had it with Basmati Rice but it comes with Angel Hair Pasta. Yes, it is spicy, but you’ll want to dive right into it. This gem comes with blackened shrimp, Andoulle sausage, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions all served in a cajun cream sauce. Yum!

Looking for a smaller bite? Look at their Sliders section. They have surprising selections like the Green Tomato BLT Slider and Ahi Tuna slider (which you can also get without a bun.) They also have more traditional items like burger, prime rib and buffalo chicken sliders.

Make sure to pair your order with one of their specialty drinks like their mojito, margarita or martini, which all come in different varieties. They also have a wine list and a full bar. Ask about their happy hour specials.

Did you know that they also offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.? They have many selections, including a wide variety of Egg Benedicts!

With all these choices, there certainly is plenty to find for everyone.

Besides the food, J. Mark’s has great ambience perfect for a date or just a nice family dinner. Owner Steven Koch ensures that the place always looks new.They are constantly renovating something. Not only is there a brand new menu, but he is going to put in new flooring soon. He is always replacing the awning out front.

“If it doesn’t look like new, there is something we need to do,” he said.

This is one of two J. Mark’s. The other one is located at 1245 N. Federal Hwy. in Ft. Lauderdale.

“I grew up in restaurants,” said Steven Koch, who owns the restaurants with his brother who is a silent partner.

Koch came to Florida from Ohio and grew up in the country, so, to him, “being around all this activity and people is stimulating.”

“This is exactly what I was meant to do. I can’t believe anyone else’s work is as exciting as what we get to do. It’s not just one component. It’s the design, the people, the menu – nothing feels better than being in the restaurant. The time flies when I’m here. I wish everyone loved the restaurant business as much as I do,” he said.