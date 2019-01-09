Posted on 09 January 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

About 83,000 people descended upon Miami Beach for Art Basel Dec. 5-8. The exhibitions found within the Miami Beach Convention Center came from all around the world. It featured over 200 international museums and cultural institutions and 268 premier galleries from 35 countries. In addition to being able to browse through the artworks of various media, people could sit in on one of the talks including everyone from art historians and curators to museum directors and art critics. All of Miami is taken over by this phenomenon yearly and alternative fairs and exhibitions pop up all over, including in Wynwood. If you have never gone down to check out this artistic event, it’s worth checking into next year. Just be aware that traffic and parking can be very difficult. This reporter paid $10 an hour for parking when all the nearby lots were full. The convention center artwork includes high end pieces available for sale for collectors, and includes well-known artists like Picasso and Andy Warhol, with gallery owners available to discuss them, whereas other fairs include more lesser known artists and, sometimes, the artists are there to show off their art personally. Find out more about Art Basel at www.artbasel.com/.