HAPPENINGS

Posted on 10 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach Arboretum Meeting

Thursday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker will be Adam Pitcher. Adam is a very knowledgeable and interesting young man. He is an urban horticulturist working with the UF IFAS extension in Broward County. His specialty is Florida insects. If you have any bug problems, this is the man to see. Don’t miss him. Light refreshments will be served and several plant giveaways will be held. This meeting is free and open to the public. If you haven’t paid your 2019 dues yet, please do. Pay in person at the meeting or mail it to Bob Jennings, at Friends of DB, 1101 NW 5 Ave. Boca Raton, FL 33432. 2019 due prices are the following: Sponsor — $100- $249, Household — $40 and Individual — $25.

Having Our Say

Friday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 3

Boca Sol Theatre

3333 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Primal Forces is proud to present the story of civil rights trailblazers, activists and best friends — the Delany sisters. The critically acclaimed play is based upon the New York Times best-seller, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years. Directed by Genie Croft, the play stars Broadway veteran Avery Sommers and Carbonell winner Karen Stephens. The play will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35 and are available at www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

8th Annual AACA Antique Car Show

Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Experience history in a fun way! Cars, trucks, motorcycles and more from an era gone by will be on display. See the cars, talk to the owners and learn why they are so enthusiastic to save and restore these American treasures. Tour the beautiful Sample-McDougald House and imagine the day when Neal Sample’s Model T sat in the portico. All this plus music! $5 per person charge covers all of the activities. Food truck available for concessions.

Brandon’s Run for Autism

Saturday, Jan. 12, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Brandon is a motivated and passionate young man living in Deerfield Beach. An advocate for Autism and an avid runner, his goal is to raise money to fund research, scholarships and job training for those affected by Autism. The International Society for Autism (ISAresearch.org) is supporting Brandon in his goals by helping him create this annual 5K, “Brandon’s Run for Autism.” Your participation or contribution will benefit Brandon and others like him by providing career readiness, job training, social skill training and community involvement. Admission is $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event. To register, visit https://events.hakuapp.com/571023dbea995f079ff9. For more information, call Erica Rubin at 305-305-0540.

Tropical Post Card Club

Saturday, Jan. 12, noon to 3 p.m.

Old Schoolhouse Meeting Room

Next to City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Look for the Old Caboose right out in front. Lots of free parking, not far to walk. Meet lots of really great folks. There will be cards to buy, stories to share and a good time to be had by all. They meet on the 2nd Saturday of every month at the same time and place. For more information, call Amie Kay Tanner at 954-254-8937.

32nd Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 12 & Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Free admission, Juried outdoor showcase produced by Howard Alan Events, featuring original art handmade in America, with over 175 exhibitors from throughout Florida and the United States. Prices of art are set to suit all budgets. All artists are on-site for the duration of the festival. Pet friendly (leashed pets). Vast array of artistic media featured, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. For more information, visit www.artfestival.com, e-mail info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

Garden Club of LHP Meeting & Presentation

Monday, Jan. 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Topic: “Importance of Bees to the Ecological Balance.” Speaker will be at 2 p.m. — Guest Speaker, John Coldwell, President Broward Beekeepers Assoc., the designer & builder of Deerfield Bee Apiary. The event is free open and to public. For more information, or questions, contact Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point website at www.lhpgc.org.

DB Commission meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.

City Hall, Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.

Save the Date:

Spring Bowling League

Jan. 17 to April 18

Every Thursday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Diamond Strike Lanes

2200 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Hosted by Greater Pompano Beach Chamber. Cost is $20, must pre-register. Free parking. For more information, call Cristina Costa Agnone at 954-941-2940 or visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com/bowling.

ArtLit 2019: A Day of Heroes

Saturday, Jan. 19, noon to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Library & Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

ArtLit is a community celebration of art and literature with a playful explosion of live chalk art, canvas art, music, virtual reality demonstrations, interactive experiences, food trucks, and fun for all ages. Free live art creation and entertainment will be offered day and night for a total of 10 hours. Everyone is invited to join in a day of artful literary entertainment.

MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration Weekend

Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, all day

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as they pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This three daylong event features a choir competition, games and day of service kicks off with an exciting parade plus a family-friendly picnic. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Swinging Fridays – Jazz on the Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 25, 7 to 10 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ashanti Cultural Arts will host monthly swing dance classes followed by a jazz concert featuring various jazz artists and bands, such as Jessie Jones, Nicole Yarling and George Tandy. Admission is $7. Last Friday of each month until June 28. For more information, e-mail ljones@ashanticulturalarts.org or contact@ashanticulturalarts.org.

39th Annual Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival includes over 125 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a variety of food vendors, refreshments, a student art exhibit and, of course, a kids’ zone. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Saturday, Jan. 26 & Sunday Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Boca Raton

Federal Hwy (US-1) & Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Professionally juried fine art and fine craft show. All art is original, personally handmade and for sale. Free admission and plenty of area parking. For more information, visit hotworks.org.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive. There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.