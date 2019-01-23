HAPPENINGS

Posted on 23 January 2019 by LeslieM

Spring Bowling League

Thursday, Jan. 24, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Diamond Strike Lanes

2200 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Hosted by Greater Pompano Beach Chamber. Every Thursday though Apr. 18. Cost is $20, must pre-register. Free parking. For more information, call Cristina Costa Agnone at 954-941-2940 or visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com/bowling.

Swinging Fridays – Jazz on the Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 25, 7 to 10 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ashanti Cultural Arts will host monthly swing dance classes followed by a jazz concert featuring various jazz artists and bands such as Jessie Jones, Nicole Yarling and George Tandy. Admission is $7. Last Friday of each month until June 28. For more information, e-mail ljones@ashanticulturalarts.org or contact@ashanticulturalarts.org

39th Annual Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 26 & Sunday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival includes over 125 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a variety of food vendors, refreshments, a student art exhibit and of course, a kids’ zone. Party on pier, Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m. $10! For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Theodore & Edith Roosevelt to visit

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The National Touring Company Presidents and Their First Ladies, dramatically speaking presents Theodore & Edith Roosevelt. Dramatic portrayals by William and Sue Wills who have been touring the U.S. for the past 23 years making presentations on 34 US Presidential Couples. For more information, call 954-357-7680.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Saturday, Jan. 26 & Sunday Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Boca Raton

Federal Hwy (US-1) & Palmetto Park Rd.

Professionally juried fine art and fine craft show. All art is original, personally handmade and for sale. Free admission and plenty of area parking. For more information, visit hotworks.org.

Cool Wheels Car Show

Sunday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 Powerline Rd. (Bald Eagle Shelter)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC), this event will feature over 700 show cars, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks, as well as Broward Sheriff Office SWAT presentations. It is a great day for the entire family. Enjoy music from deejays Eugene, Rockin’ Rich and Scott the Music Man, and performances by Solid Brass. Free for spectators (except gate fee to get into park, which is usually $1.50).

Coffee & Healthy Conversations

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m.

Broward Health North

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Stop by for a free health checkup and cup of coffee. They have free monthly checkups the last Wednesday of every month. This includes health screenings like stroke risk assessments, cholesterol checks posture evaluations and more. Bring your questions about issues like Cancer, Memory, Respiratory Issues, Sleep Problems, Stroke, Rehab, Pharmacy, Joint Health & more. Learn how to treat abdominal pain and common urinary problems with Camil Sader, MD, general surgeon, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and Michael Tyler, MD, urologist, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. To reserve your seat, call 954-759-7400 and select option 5, or visit www.BrowardHealth.org/events.

Fashion Show Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 11:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St,

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

NE Focal Point Auxiliary is hosting their annual Fashion Show Luncheon, “Golden Sunflowers.” Sondro at the Cove will be providing the fashions. The afternoon will include a delicious lunch, fashion show, entertainment and door prizes. There will be money hats worth $50 – $100, donated by the Auxiliary members, that will be raffled. Ticket donation is $60 each. Limited seating. Tickets are on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 954-480-4460 or e-mail rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com.

Winter Concert Series – The Mystics

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Join the City of Pompano Beach for a trip down memory lane with this Doo Wop & Harmony group from the ‘50s. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 and may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-concert-series-the-mystics-tickets-49107922117. For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Save the Date:

Movies on the Lawn — Smallfoot

Friday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department invites you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and enjoy a featured presentation under the stars at the great lawn on the first Friday of every month at the Great Lawn. This is a free, family – friendly event. The movie will begin at 7 pm. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

“The Greatest Glass Show On Earth”

Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The South Florida Depression Glass Club presents its 45th Annual Sale and Show. Free gift to the first 100 paid attendees. Door prizes every half hour. Glass repair and identification on site. Newest glass book author Peter Lehman will speak and sign his book. Wow factor glass from all periods will be for sale or show by 22 nationwide vendors. Museum quality displays. Tickets are $6 and $5 with any printed ad. Early Buying Saturday 9 a.m. $10. For more information, call 561-767-5233 or email xiggy58@live.com.

Victor Wainwright & The Train perform

(2019 Grammy nominee)

Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

The Funky Biscuit

303 SE Mizner Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

This kicks off this Blues singer’s pre-Grammy winter tour. Find out more about this artist at www.victorwainwright.com. Tickets: $20 to $45 (advance), $30 (door). For more information, call 561-395-2929 or visit www.funkybiscuit.com.

Annual Winter Tea

Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bring your favorite teacup and join in for an afternoon of food, friendship, entertainment and tea! Guests speaker will be Christine Porter, owner of The Modern Rose. Wear a festive hat and gloves for extra flair. $10 ($5 for under 12). For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels to Ft. Myers!

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

The women’s club is on the road again for an overnight stay in Ft. Myers. They will be staying one night at the Holiday Inn and two days of fun places to visit taking a 59 passenger luxurious bus with comfy seats. They will be going to the West Coast Royal Palm Dinner Theatre to see the musical Guys and Dolls. Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183.50 per person all inclusive. There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.