Bucks expect 7 more gridiron players to sign

Posted on 31 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach football coach Jevon Glenn estimates he has helped more than 50 student-athletes get into college to play at the next level.

He will add to that count next week when seven more Bucks will sign national letters-of-intent to play college football.

“With the implementation of the early signing period it has accelerated the entire recruiting time frame,” Glenn said. “We haven’t really had to make much of adjustment from a program standpoint because our student-athletes get to visit numerous colleges with our spring and summer college tours.

“You spend so much time with them in the offseason and in the weight room that they become yours,” Glenn added. “I treat every kid in this program like they are my sons, so I am like a dad making sure that your kids make the right decisions.”

The Bucks had six sign during early signing day in December and will have seven more sign on Wednesday morning.

The University of Oregon football team picked up two prized recruits from Deerfield Beach High School in Ge’mon Eaford and Brandon Dorlus.

Eaford, a 6-ft. 2 in., 227 lb. four-star All-American linebacker, said he and Dorlus will be roommates.

He called Bucks coach Jevon Glenn at 4 a.m. to talk about it.

“I’m happy Brandon (Dorlus) is going there too,” Eaford said. “We are going to be roommates. I can’t wait. I love it.”

Dorlus, a 6-ft. 2 in., 270 lb. three-star defensive lineman, is looking forward to playing with Eaford. Dorlus originally committed to Virginia Tech in the summer, but de-committed on Dec. 5, days after he took his official visit to UF. Dorlus visited Oregon on Dec. 14.

“This is really big,” said Dorlus, who held offers from nearly two dozen schools. “It is a lot of stress off my shoulders and now I will work out and get stronger getting ready for college.”

When Dorlus was a freshman at the school, he said he didn’t give college football a thought. That all changed this spring.

“I saw all of the colleges that wanted me, and it turned out good for me,” Dorlus said. “When I visited Oregon, I saw what they got and what they don’t got, and I believe I can start from day 1.”

The athletes helped the Bucks reach the regional finals where they fell to Palm Beach Central, 21-6 and finished the season at 12-2.

Also at Oregon, is former Bucks wideout and 2017 signee Daewood Davis. The 6 ft. 2 in., 178 lb. wide receiver redshirted his freshman season.

Others who signed were: Marcus Lafrance (6ft. 2 in.,180 lb. DB) committed to Middle Tennessee State; Donte Banton (6 ft. 1 in., 180 lb. WR) committed to Utah; Javon Denis ( 6 ft. 1 in., 260 lb. DE/DT) committed to Georgia State; Dashaun Davis (5 ft. 9 in., 160 lb. WR) committed to Appalachian State.

Local golf results

The Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association held the Wedding Game (For Better or Worse) tournament on Jan. 15. First place honors went to Roseanna Nixon and Darlene Sesto with a 136. Second place went to Kathy Stewart and Marianne Weber with a 142. Vonnie Okeefe and Sue Bardhi placed third with a 144, while Georgie Wright, Janet Stuart, Lynn Goodman and Sandra Robb placed fourth with a 145. Fifth Place went to Dianne Levanti and Nancy Oshea with a 146.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held an Individual Class Play (Low Gross and Low Net in Classes) on Jan. 16, at the Palms.

In the Class A Division, Roe Messner shot an 80 to take first in the Low Gross competition, while Bill Hadersbeck was runner-up with an 83. In the Low Net race, George Disch carded a 69 to take first place. Bill O’Brien and Patrick McClain each shot 71, however, O’Brien won on a match of cards.

Tom Breur won the Low Gross competition in the Class B Division with an 85.

Mike Katawczik shot an 87 and won on a match of cards. Pete Strychowskyj shot a 66 and won Low Net honors for the division after a match of cards with Oscar Aleman. Max Walker shot 67 to finish third.

In the Class C Division, Don Worrell won Low Gross with a 92, while Gene Stoller was one shot back and won on a match of cards. Scott Feinman carded a 68 to win the Low Net honors, while Bart Valerio (69) and Bob Mascatello (70) took second and third, respectively.

Henry Lesburt captured the Low Gross honors in the Class D Division with a 101, while Tim O’Brien was runner-up with a 104. Dick Steffen shot 77 and won Low Net honors after a match of cards with Dave Dowling. Charles MacMichael was third with a 78 and won a match of cards.

The winner of the closest to the pin (Hole No. 3) was Don Worrell.