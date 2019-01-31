CRIME WATCH

Posted on 31 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 15: A man was arrested and charged with carjacking. He pointed a gun at a woman who had just been shopping at Dollar Tree. The man took the woman’s bag and then stole her Mercedes SUV. She was able to remove her husband from the vehicle before it was stolen. Mercedes navigation tracked the vehicle and police units stopped it. The man was apprehended. The incident was reported at 1361 S. Military Tr.

Jan. 16: A man stole boxes of hair from Ali Beauty Supply at 5353 N. Dixie Hwy.

Jan. 16: A woman reported that a former president of the Newport Q Condominium Association embezzled money from the association’s bankaccount. The incident was reported at 3080 Newport Q.

Jan. 16: A woman reported that another woman stole her purse from her cart while she was shopping at Dollar Tree at 4008 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 16: Two men reported their scooters stolen from 3801 Crystal Lake Dr.

Jan. 16: A man parked his bicycle on the side of a building at 300 N. Ocean Dr. The bicycle was unlocked. When the man returned, he found that the bicycle had been stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 13: A resident said he found a Samsung phone on the street in front of a residence at 2041 NE 36 St. Police placed the phone into the property locker.

Jan. 13: A caller found a small dog on the loose at 3873 NE 22 Way. When the resident approached, the dog ran into a nearby garage. Police arrived and could not locate the dog.

Jan. 14: A key was discovered outside a residence at 4730 NE 21 Terr.

