HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 February 2019 by LeslieM





Florida Renaissance Festival

Through March 24

(Weekends Only + President’s Day)

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival includes theme weekends, including:

Time Travelers/Steampunk: Feb. 16 to Feb. 18

Vikings & Barbarians: Feb. 23 & Feb. 24

Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10

Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Coconut Creek Farmers Market

Sunday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recreation Complex

4455 Sol Press Blvd.

Coconut Creek FL 33073

Buy locally-grown fruits and vegetables, fresh cut flowers, orchids, fresh herbs, assorted variety of plants, artisan breads & bakery products, prepared foods, cheeses, honey & honey products, jams & jellies, coffees & teas, fresh eggs, gourmet foods, organic produce, doggie treats, soaps, candles, and more. For more information or to become a vendor, call 561-299-8684

Blonde Poison opens

Friday, Feb.15 to March 10

Fridays & Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Sol Theatre

3333 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Based on the true story of Stella Kubler who, in present day London, reflects on her harrowing days as a young Jewish girl in Nazi Germany. The stunning play by Gail Louw is directed by Keith Garsson, and stars four-time Carbonell Award-winner Lourelene Snedeker. Decades after the war, Stella agrees to be interviewed by her childhood friend Peter Wyden, who had a schoolyard crush on her in his youth and is now a prominent journalist.This reunion may be her last chance for redemption. Can she ever be released from her past? The play is a compelling and artful exploration of the darkest corners of a human heart. $30-$35. Tickets are available at www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

Pioneer Days

Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, All Day

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this three day festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment, a parade and a grand fireworks show. Free to attend. Guests must pay to park. For more information, call 954-480-4429 or visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.

Tag Sale

Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Community Church

600 W. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Professional Education Organization (PEO) Tag Sale. For further information, contact Cissy Kross at cissyboca@gmail.com.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Corner of Dixie and Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Presented by the Pompano Beach Historical Society in partnership with the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). They are committed to providing the community with the best and freshest fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood and other food items, as well as orchids, plants, and health-related products and services. Visitors will also find handmade crafts, art and culinary products at the market.

For more information, call 954-786-5535.

Save the Date:

Boca Concours de Elegance

Friday, Feb. 22 until Sunday Feb.24

Boca Raton Resort and Club

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The star of Jay Leno’s Garage, and former host of The Tonight Show on NBC, will attend the DuPont Registry Live Hangar Party in Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday, Feb. 22, headline the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Show on Saturday night, Feb. 23, take part Feb. 24 in an exclusive ($500 select- or $1,000 premier-seating per person) brunch and then walk the show field that day to greet fans and select “The Big Dog Garage Award’’ for his favorite automobile and motorcycle in the exhibition. Event parking located at 1515 N. Federal Hwy., in Boca Raton, and 1515 S. Federal Hwy., in Boca Raton. For tickets to events and information, including a full schedule of events, visit www.bocaCDE.com or call 954-537-1010.

District 2 Debate

Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church,

1060 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Pelican is sponsoring a debate with the District 2 candidates, including incumbent commissioner Gloria Battle and candidates Ben Preston and Terry Scott.

Rockin’ at the Hop

Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. & Sunday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Curtain Call Playhouse is ready to rock! The theater company is proud to present this special concert event featuring the iconic music of the ‘50s and ‘60s. From the birth of Rock-n-Roll through the girl groups and Motown, this concert will have you dancing in the aisles to songs from your favorite performers, including Elvis, Ritchie Valens, Chuck Berry, Dion, Etta James, Leslie Gore, The Supremes and more! The cast includes Maurice Sheps, Susan Lloyd, Rob Romero, Bill Cerny and Jack Coffelt. Tickets are $24.50 + fees, $15 + fees for children and are available at www.ccpompano.org. For more information call 954-545-7800.

Sip & Stroll

Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Constitution Park Arboretum

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with Deerfield Beach Kiwanis Club, will be hosting the annual Sip & Stroll at the Constitution Park Arboretum. Guests will enjoy a sampling of wine, beer, and cuisine from local restaurants while taking a stroll through the beautifully lit canopy of the arboretum while listening to live music. Tickets can be purchased at Constitution Park for $25. Please note: This is a 21 and over event with a limited amount of tickets. Additional event parking, with a free shuttle service, will be located at the east parking lot of the Target Plaza located at 3313 W. Hillsboro Blvd., from 5:45 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. For more information, please call the Constitution Park at 954-480-4494.