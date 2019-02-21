CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 February 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 6: An 80-year-old man opened his door to a woman he knows. The woman then hit the man in the face and stole his wallet with $1,600 and his social security card. The incident was reported at 465 NW 2 Terr.

Feb. 6: A man reported that someone entered his home at 4551 NE 1 Terr. and stole his firearm, watches, play stations, laptop and other items.

Feb. 7: A man was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at 1261 SW 7 Ave. The man battered the woman and robbed her of $500.

Feb. 8: A man reported that a man he was spending time with stole his iPhone and left. The incident was reported at 3774 NE 3 Ave.

Feb. 9: A man was observed stealing four bottles of Remy Martin from Walgreens at 1325 S. Military Tr. The loss was about $160.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 4: Police responded to an audible alarm at 2541 NE 32 Ct. The homeowner returned home and found the front door open and the residence was cleared.

Feb. 4: A resident said a large white dog ran into their open home at 3516 NE 31 Ave. and police were called out. The dog was picked up by its owner prior to police responding.

Feb. 6: Police responded to a report of a barking puppy near 2316 Vintage Cir. Police were unable to find a dog in the area.

