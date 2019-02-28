HAPPENINGS

Posted on 28 February 2019 by LeslieM

Florida Renaissance Festival

Through March 24, weekends

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival includes theme weekends, including:

• Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10

• Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

• Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Festival of the Arts — Boca

Thursday Feb. 28 to March 10

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Presenting a diverse range of quality musical performances and literary events, kicking off with events like a screening of Star Wars accompanied by a full symphony orchestra (March 1), a talk by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (Feb. 28) and so much more! For full schedule, visit https://festivalboca.org/events.

St. Ambrose Carnival & Music Festival

Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 28 to March 3

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The St. Ambrose Carnival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with rides, food and other fundraising opportunities for the church, as well as live entertainment all weekend long. (See pg. 6 for more details).

Jeffery Battie: Short Films

Thurs, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Dept.

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pompano Beach Cultural Center Filmmaker Jeffrey Battie will screen four short films, including his award-winning Eyes Have Seen the Glory. Discussion and Q&A topics will include the short filmmaking process, how art film captures stories that would otherwise be lost and the best practices for expressing those emotions through film. This is part of a new film series hosted by The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department. Not only will there be film screenings, but also industry networking events, workshops, artist talks and panel discussions. Events will take place on the last Thursday of each month and will rotate among the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts and the Historic Ali Cultural Arts. This is the kickoff event. Tickets for all events are $10 and can be purchased at the door, online or at the Cultural Center Box Office.

Movies on the Lawn – Stuart Little

Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department invites you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and come enjoy a featured presentation under the stars on the first Friday of every month at the Great Lawn. This is a free, family – friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Retro Night

Saturday, March 2, 5 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Retro night – Revisiting the 1970s. Free outdoor event, live music, food truck and classic car show.

Sip & Stroll

Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Constitution Park Arboretum

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Sample some food and wine, and enjoy live entertainment. Walk around the Arboretum and mingle with guests. 21+ only. More info. on pg. 4. Shuttle available from Target Plaza, at 3313 W. Hillsboro Blvd., from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, please call the Constitution Park at 954-480-4494.

Save the Date:

Tour Hillsboro Lighthouse

Saturday, March 9

Sail times every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sands Harbor Resort & Marina

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33064

Enjoy a fun day at the lighthouse. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. The boat leaves the Sands dock to the lighthouse at each sail time. The boat departs from the Lighthouse dock to the Sands approximately 30 minutes later (for an approximate 1 hour round trip). Suggested arrival at the dock 10-20 minutes before departure time. Members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band, and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required.

The Soroptimists Nash Bash

Saturday, March 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Pavilion Grille

301 Yamato Rd.

Boca Raton, Fl 33431

The Soroptimists of Pompano Beach are going “country” with their annual fund-raising event. This year’s event, will include great country music for dancing, a buffet dinner and desserts and an open bar all evening. It will also include a Silent Auction, a balloon “Pop,” a 50/50 cash drawing and more. Proceeds support girls and women in the community. They provide scholarships and awards to young women, as well as single mothers. They also support the Flite Center whose one-of-a-kind program assists and guides young adults aging out of the foster care program, as well as the Woodhouse Center and many others. Come dressed in your best casual or country attire. Tickets are $100 and can be obtained from any member of the Pompano Beach Soroptimist or contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 for details.

The Pap Corps presents

Footloose & Cancer Free

Sunday, March 10, 6 p.m.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40 St.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Amateur dance couples from all over different Pap Corps chapters will compete live at the event and will also be featured in online videos to raise funds from friends, family and Cancer-fighters globally. The evening will feature a delicious assortment of hors d’oeuvres, carving station, signature drinks and an exciting dance-off to crown both the best dance couple and the biggest fundraisers. Register for the event ($75) at www.thepapcorps.org.