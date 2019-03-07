Posted on 07 March 2019 by LeslieM

Kickoff party for upcoming Boca Bacchanal

By Rachel Galvin

On Feb. 12, a sophisticated set gathered at Boca Raton’s Saks 5th Avenue in the Town Center Mall for Bacchus Beckons, a much-anticipated kickoff party in which guests could discover more about upcoming Boca Bacchanal events and at which the vitners for the Vitner Dinners were announced.

If gastronomy is your game, then you will want to mark your calendar for a food lover favorite – Boca Bacchanal, held April 4 to 6.

The fun begins on Thursday, April 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a new addition – Bubbles & Burgers. This is a casual way to meet this year’s featured chefs while getting a taste of specialty burgers, and different champagnes and wines. It is held at Boca Beach Club at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Tickets are $75 each.

It is followed on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. with Vitner Dinners, which will be held at local private homes and historic venues. Guests get the chance to taste the creations of acclaimed chefs, paired with picks from local vitners. This is a most coveted 5-course VIP dining experience. Tickets are $350 each.

The fabulous Grand Tasting will be held on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. also at Boca Raton Resort & Club, at which guests can get a taste of signature dishes from top chefs as well as sips from premier wines and champagnes. There will also be silent and live auctions. Tickets are $125.

Don’t miss the VIP party for an hour prior for an additional $75 (must be purchased in conjunction with a Grand Tasting ticket). Guests will gather dockside at the Resort’s marina and enjoy a special menu and wine list, as well as have a chance to meet this year’s vitners.

For more information, including listing of all vitners and chefs for dinners, and to purchase tickets, visit www.bocabacchanal.com.