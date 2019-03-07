CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 March 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 19: A man drove up to JB’s on the Beach in an Acura and took four empty beer kegs valued at $36 each and placed in the vehicle. He was confronted by a business employee and then drove off. JB’s has reported that between 30 and 40 beer kegs were stolen in the past week. The incident was reported at 300 N. Ocean Dr.

Feb. 19: A man reported that his computer and headphones were stolen from an unsecured area near his apartment at 4200 Crystal Lake Dr., Apt. 205. He left the items in a bag and made a quick stop to his apartment.

Feb. 19: A woman reported that someone entered her car parked at 120 Jim Moran Blvd. and stole her wallet with credit cards and an iPhone. JM Security showed a man reaching into the window of the car. It was reported that one credit card was later used at a Target on Hillsboro Boulevard.

Feb. 21: A man reported that four rims and tires valued at $150 each were stolen from his vehicle parked at 951 Siesta Key.

Feb. 22: A man reported that someone stole a flat screen television from the office of a restaurant at 2410 Century Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 13: Police responded to a report of a subject yelling at customers at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The subject was trespassed from the premises.

Feb. 13: The victim said he lost $182 at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and returned the following day to see if anyone had returned it.

Feb. 15: A green and tan umbrella was found by the front door at 3701 NE 22 Ave. It was recovered and turned into police.

