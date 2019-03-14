HAPPENINGS

Florida Renaissance Festival
Through March 24, weekends
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival features theme weekends, including:
Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17
Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24
Call 954-776-1642 for more information.
Music under the Stars
Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Great Lawn
Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Music and entertainment. Held every second Friday of the month. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.
Boca Raton Green Market
Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boca Raton City Hall (North parking lot)
201 W. Palmetto Park Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Have
a fresh cup of coffee, a bite to eat, listen to some music, pick up
some local produce, grab a gift for someone or restock handmade soaps
or candles. Relaxed setting. Bring the entire family, including the
family pup, to enjoy a few hours in the outdoors. Held on Saturdays.
Open House & Spring Cleaning Sale
Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dixie Divers
455 S. Federal Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
BBQ, flea market and more! Check out the new second floor, complete with pool. Bring your scuba dive equipment to exchange, price accordingly and show to the dive community; sell or exchange for something else. For more info., visit https://dixiediver.com and find them on Facebook.
Historic Butler House Tour
Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441
For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.
Concert in the Park
Saturday, March 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Frank McDonough Park
3500 NE 27 Ave.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Free concert, featuring Bon Jovi and Journey Tribute Bands!
Family Fun Day
Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sullivan Park
1633 Riverview Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach for face painting, music, games, crafts and a great time. For more information call, 954-980-1833.
St. Patrick’s Day Car Show
Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pioneer Park
217 NE 5 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
First annual fundraiser of its type for the Kiwanis Club. Open to all makes and models. The top 40 vehicles will be awarded. Register your vehicle for $20. Hosted by DJ Rockin Rich. Raffle prizes. Food trucks. Donations accepted. Free admission. Proceeds benefit children’s charities and other community organizations. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org.
Save the Date:
DBICA meeting
Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church/ Educational Center
1920 SE 5 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Please visit www.dbica.com for more information.
Highwaymen Art Show & Sale
Friday, March 22, 7 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pompano Beach Woman’s Club
314 NE 2 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Seven of the famed Highwaymen painters will gather for an exhibition and sale of their vibrant landscapes of an unspoiled Florida. Sponsored by the Pompano Beach Historical Society, the show and sale will feature artists Curtis Arnett, Al Black, Mary Ann Carroll, Issac Knight, Robert (R.L.) Lewis, Willie Reagan and Doretha Hair Truesdell. The Florida Highwaymen were a group of 26 African-American mostly self-taught artists of the 1950s to 1980s who painted the undeveloped Florida landscapes of their time. Their original paintings are highly demanded by collectors and enthusiasts. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pompanohistory.com or call 954-782-3015.
Dive in Movie – Shark Tale
Friday, March 22, 8 p.m.
Houston Sworn Pool
901 NW 10 St.
Pompano Beach, 33060
Free event. Cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. Snacks and refreshments available. For more information, call 954-786-4116 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach
100th Anniversary
Luncheon Celebration
Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.
Royal Fiesta
1680 SE 3 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Celebrate these wonderful women who are always volunteering to help at events. This is a milestone! $40. Reservations: 954-421-4700.
Jeans, Jackets & Jewels
Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
It is time for a roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager of Pompano Beach, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine – the event is tented. Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.