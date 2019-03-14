HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 March 2019 by LeslieM

Florida Renaissance Festival

Through March 24, weekends

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival features theme weekends, including:

Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Music under the Stars

Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Music and entertainment. Held every second Friday of the month. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Boca Raton Green Market

Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boca Raton City Hall (North parking lot)

201 W. Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Have a fresh cup of coffee, a bite to eat, listen to some music, pick up some local produce, grab a gift for someone or restock handmade soaps or candles. Relaxed setting. Bring the entire family, including the family pup, to enjoy a few hours in the outdoors. Held on Saturdays.





Open House & Spring Cleaning Sale

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dixie Divers

455 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

BBQ, flea market and more! Check out the new second floor, complete with pool. Bring your scuba dive equipment to exchange, price accordingly and show to the dive community; sell or exchange for something else. For more info., visit https://dixiediver.com and find them on Facebook.

Historic Butler House Tour

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.

Concert in the Park

Saturday, March 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Free concert, featuring Bon Jovi and Journey Tribute Bands!

Family Fun Day

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan Park

1633 Riverview Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach for face painting, music, games, crafts and a great time. For more information call, 954-980-1833.

St. Patrick’s Day Car Show

Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First annual fundraiser of its type for the Kiwanis Club. Open to all makes and models. The top 40 vehicles will be awarded. Register your vehicle for $20. Hosted by DJ Rockin Rich. Raffle prizes. Food trucks. Donations accepted. Free admission. Proceeds benefit children’s charities and other community organizations. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org.

Save the Date:

DBICA meeting

Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church/ Educational Center

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Please visit www.dbica.com for more information.

Highwaymen Art Show & Sale

Friday, March 22, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Woman’s Club

314 NE 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Seven of the famed Highwaymen painters will gather for an exhibition and sale of their vibrant landscapes of an unspoiled Florida. Sponsored by the Pompano Beach Historical Society, the show and sale will feature artists Curtis Arnett, Al Black, Mary Ann Carroll, Issac Knight, Robert (R.L.) Lewis, Willie Reagan and Doretha Hair Truesdell. The Florida Highwaymen were a group of 26 African-American mostly self-taught artists of the 1950s to 1980s who painted the undeveloped Florida landscapes of their time. Their original paintings are highly demanded by collectors and enthusiasts. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pompanohistory.com or call 954-782-3015.

Dive in Movie – Shark Tale

Friday, March 22, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, 33060

Free event. Cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. Snacks and refreshments available. For more information, call 954-786-4116 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

100th Anniversary

Luncheon Celebration

Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.

Royal Fiesta

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Celebrate these wonderful women who are always volunteering to help at events. This is a milestone! $40. Reservations: 954-421-4700.

Jeans, Jackets & Jewels

Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It is time for a roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager of Pompano Beach, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine – the event is tented. Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.