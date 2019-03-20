Posted on 20 March 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 5: A man reported that his Honda Accord was stolen from 400 SW 2 St.

March 5: A woman reported that someone stole her wallet from her purse while she shopped at Dollar Tree at 4008 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

March 9: A woman reported her bicycle stolen from 1991 SE 10 St.

March 9: A man reported that the decal on his Florida license plate was stolen from 1180 SE 3 St.

March 10: A man reported his motorcycle stolen from 1100 Crystal Lake Dr.

March 11: It was reported that a trailer was stolen from 1919 NW 40 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

March 7: Police responded to a verbal argument at a daycare center at 3850 N. Federal Hwy. According to reports, the daughter was moved to a different classroom and the mother was not aware of it. When she arrived, she was concerned that her daughter was missing before daycare workers brought her to her. The mother then threatened to burn the center down despite attempts to calm her. She was given a trespass warning but refused to sign it.

March 7: Police responded to an alarm call at 2320 NE 47 St. The perimeter was found secure and the reason for activation was unclear.

March 7: Police responded to a call of a loose dog at 2100 NE 49 St. The witness said the dog was wearing a blue collar and headed towards Federal Highway. The dog was not located.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)