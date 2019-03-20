HAPPENINGS

Posted on 20 March 2019 by LeslieM

Fish Fry

Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Nicholas Church

1111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Featuring your choice of Tilapia or Swai with either fries or rice, and a soda for the low price of $10. To-go orders available. The public is invited. For further details contact the church office, 954-942-5887.

Crazy for You

Through April 14

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

A musical feast showcasing more than 20 Gershwin songs and recreating the golden era of the 1930s follies-style lavish production numbers. $75-$85. Visit www.the wick.org or call 561-995-2333 for details.

Art – Watercolor classes

Saturdays through April, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, 33060

$25 per class. Please call 954-920-4574 for information.

Big Bounce America 2019

Friday, March 22 to March 25, starting at 7 a.m.

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park

11200 Park Access Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Check out this huge inflatable theme park featuring The World’s Biggest Bounce House, America’s biggest inflatable obstacle course, slides, ball pits, a 60 ft. tall maze and more! Tickets: http://bit.ly/2WXnyIH . For more info., visit http://bit.ly/2WTHlsh .

DBICA meeting

Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church/ Educational Center

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Guest Speaker: New commissioner for District 1, Michael Hudak. Visit www.dbica.com for more information.

Florida Renaissance Festival

— Last weekend

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities. This week’s theme: Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24. Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Highwaymen Art Show & Sale

Friday, March 22, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach

Woman’s Club

314 NE 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Seven of the famed Highwaymen painters will gather for an exhibition and sale of their vibrant landscapes of an unspoiled Florida. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pompanohistory.com or call 954-782-3015.

Dive in Movie — Shark Tale

Friday, March 22, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, 33060

Free event. Cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. Snacks and refreshments available. For more information, call 954-786-4116 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Woman’s Club celebrates 100th anniversary

Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.

Royal Fiesta

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Celebrate these wonderful women who are always volunteering to help at events. This is a milestone! $40. Reservations: 954-421-4700.

Cove Community Crime Watch

Tuesday, March 26

6:30 p.m.

Royal Fiesta

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Cove residents, find out what is happening in The Cove. Find out about new vehicle identification program. Discuss other ways to reduce speed on the streets and about keeping your home safe. Learn about a fire extinguisher recall. Plenty of info! Now is the time to get your questions answered by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Monthly Coffee & Healthy Conversations

Wednesday, March 27, 9 a.m.

Broward Health North

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

The event will feature a lecture by Charles Toman, MD, orthopedic surgeon, on how to alleviate joint pain from osteoarthritis. In addition, they will be offering free preventive health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure checks, posture tests, stroke risk assessments and more. Stop by for a cup of coffee and a health check up! Continental breakfast provided. You can RSVP by calling 954-759-7400 & select option 5.

Worth the Drive:

Palm Beach Boat Show

Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31

101 S. Flagler Dr.

West Palm Beach, FL, 33410

The 34th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is one of the top five boat shows in the country. The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts, and accessories, as well as youth fishing clinics and sportfishing seminars. Make sure to check out the Winward VIP Experience. See website for hours and schedule: www.pbboatshow.com/en/home.html.

Jeans, Jackets & Jewels

Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It is time for a Roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager of Pompano Beach, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine – the event is tented. Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.

Florida Wing Battle

Saturday, March 30, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Wing lovers will delight in this new event, put on by the same people who brought you the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, the Boca Burger Battle and more. Imagine if you will… strolling through the park and smelling the sweet aroma of barbecued chicken wings, which you get to sample! Judges will make their selections and guests can pick their favorite too. There will be 20 grill master chefs and also a dessert competition with 20 pastry chefs. Can you say “yum?” In addition, there will be beer, wine, spirits and live entertainment. This is a 21 + event. No pets! Event is rain or shine. So, no refunds, Battle fans… You can purchase tickets at www.floridawingbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.