Weber successfully defends club title

Posted on 28 March 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Defending champion Marianne Weber braved not only the competition but also the elements in winning the Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association’s Club Championship recently.

Weber shot a three-day total of 257 to win the Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association’s Club Championship by four shots over rival Mimi Denoma. It marked the second straight title for Weber in winning over Denoma, who won the club title in 2017.

“We had three days of horrible weather,” said tournament chair Jan Ruck. “Tuesday was 25-30 mph winds, Thursday was rain on last 6 holes, with hail and thunder on the last hole, and, on Friday, it was 60 degrees cold to us. It was tough conditions.”

Janet Stuart shot a 281 to take the second Flight Low Net title, while Deb Ladig was runner-up with a 289.

Pompano Beach golf results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held an Individual Class Play (low net in classes) tournament on Feb. 27 at the Pines Course. In Class A, Terry Denoma carded a 64 to take first place, while Roy Wilhoite shot a 67 and won the tiebreaker to finish second. Chuck Brown also shot 67 and won the match of cards to take third. Andy Burt shot 67 to finish fourth, while Bill O’Brien and Jim Greeley each shot 69, however, O‘Brien won the tiebreaker.

Jim Dunn carded a 65 and won a match of cards over Patrick McClain (second) and Mike Marruquin (third). Jim DeCicco shot a 68 and won a match of cards with Bill McCormick for fourth place, and Pete Strychowskyj shot a 70 to finish in sixth.

In the Class C Division, Bob Mascatello shot a 63 and won the match of cards over Mike Grimaldi. Don Worrell was third with a 66, while Harlen Tyler shot 67 and won the tiebreaker over Dave Danielian. Jim Blake placed sixth with a 71.

In Class D, Jim King shot a 69 and won on a match of cards over Dick Steffen. Dave Dowling was alone in third with a 71. Three golfers each shot 72s and a match of cards determined Bill Bradford (fourth), Don Halliday (fifth), Tim O’Brien (sixth) followed.

Jim Blake won the closest to the pin contest on hole No. 7 when his ball came to rest 4-ft., 7-in. from the hole. A field of 62 golfers took part in the event.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held an Individual Class Play (low net in classes) tournament on Feb. 20 at the Pines Course.

Bob VanZandt shot 63 to take top honors in the Class A Division. Finishing in second was Bill O’Brien with a 65. Bill Delaney was third with a 67, while Jim Greeley placed fourth after carding a 68. Roe Messner and Andy Burt each shot 69; however, Messner got the nod for fifth winning the match of cards.

In the Class B Division, Patrick McClain won with a 63, while Joe Patchen (64), Bill McCormick (65), Jim Dunn (67), Oscar Aleman (68) and Bo Lankenau (70) were close behind.

Class C was won by Paul Berning who carded a 66. Jim Blake was second with a 69, while Bob Mascatello was third with a 70. Lee Hammer shot a 71 and won the tiebreaker over Mike Grimaldi. Scott Feinman finished in sixth place with a 72.

Dave Dowling shot a 66 to take first in the Class D Division, while Tom Harrington shot a 69 and won the tiebreaker over Dave Hall, who finished in third place. Brian Nixon shot a 70 and won a tiebreaker over Jim King. Henry Lesburt carded a net score of 72 to finish in sixth place.

Besting the other 71 players in the event in the closest to the pin (hole No. 3) was Bert Welage, whose tee shot nestled 10-ft. from the up.