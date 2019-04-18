CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 April 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 2: A woman reported her wallet, cash, driver’s license and personal papers stolen. The incident took place at 4026 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 2: A man reported his car parked at 615 Siesta Key Cir. was broken into and an airbag stolen.

April 2: A woman reported that her car parked at 410 SE 13 Ct. was entered and cash and coins totaling $143 were stolen.

April 3: A man reported that his vehicle parked at 500 NE 41 St. was broken into. The passenger window was broken and the damage was estimated at $300.

April 3: A man reported that his vehicle parked at 642 Siesta Key Cir. was entered. Stereo speakers valued at about $1,000 were stolen from the trunk.

April 4: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from 4233 NW 6 St. He saw the vehicle being stolen on video.

Lighthouse Point

March 27: Police responded to a hazmat call of natural gas at 2717 NE 26Ave. Police said the odor was coming from the house. A second hazmat unit was sent and no leak could be detected.

March 27: Police responded to an alarm call at 2660 NE 46 St. The property was found secure.

March 28: A resident found keys at 2464 N. Federal Hwy. The keys were turned over to police.

