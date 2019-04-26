Boca Bash causes closures & enforcement

Posted on 26 April 2019 by JLusk



The Pioneer Park Boat dock will be closed in Deerfield for Boca Bash. In the meantime, people will be heading elsewhere to get on the water for this year’s event, to be held on Sunday, April 28. The Broward Sheriff’s Office promises to have extra enforcement on the water and land at Alsdorf Park, 2901 NE 14 St. in Pompano.



Pompano Beach deputies will work with “Boca Bash” event supervisors to monitor and control traffic for boaters and motorists using the park. BSO’s marine unit will also patrol the waterways.

Park visitors and “Boca Bash” attendees are encouraged to follow all laws and ordinances while at the park or on the waterways. Motorists will not be permitted to wait or park along Northeast 14th Street. Once the park is full, all boaters will be asked to find another boat ramp to use.

The public is reminded that the City of Pompano Beach prohibits the consumption of alcohol in its parks. Also, Florida law prohibits the operation of a vehicle, including boats, when the driver has a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.