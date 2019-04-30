Special Olympics Torch Run-May 1

Posted on 30 April 2019 by JLusk

The 2019 Special Olympics athletes and hundreds of law enforcement officers from South Florida will lace up their running shoes to raise funds for Special Olympics at the 36th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. The 32-mile run will take place May 1st from 8 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. (See timeline below). This event is sure to affect traffic.

During the event, officers have the joy of bonding with the Special Olympic athletes and with every step they help raise awareness and support for the mission of Special Olympics Florida, which is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympians will carry the Olympic torch at the beginning and at the end of the run and will celebrate the completion of the run with a picnic at Dan Witt Park located at 4521 NE 22 Ave. in Lighthouse Point.

The Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run is part of a 1,400-mile statewide relay that culminates at the opening ceremonies of the Florida Special Olympics Summer Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista. Anyone interested in making a charitable donation is asked to contact Ms. Michelle Leonardo at Special Olympics Broward at 954- 262-2150.

For additional information concerning the run, please call Broward County Torch Run Coordinator, BSO Lt. Steve Feeley, at (954) 553-6147.

TIMELINE:

8:00 A.M. A1A & County Line

8:30 A.M. A1A & Hollywood Boulevard

9:10 A.M. A1A & Dania Beach Boulevard

9:50 A.M. Federal Hwy. & north side of Eller Drive overpass

10:20 a.m. 17th Street Causeway west of Bridge

10:50 a.m. A1A & Terramar 11:20 a.m. A1A & Oakland Park Boulevard

11:35 a.m. A1A & Commercial Boulevard

12:10 p.m. A1A & Atlantic Boulevard

12:45 p.m. Federal Highway & N.E. 24th Street

1:00 p.m. Federal Highway & N.E. 39th Street

1:20 p.m. Federal Highway & S.E. 10th Street

1:35 p.m. County Line (TOTAL MILES FOR RUN – 29.02 miles)