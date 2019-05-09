Posted on 09 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 22: A man reported his vehicle parked at 1060 Crystal Lake Dr. was broken into and a wallet was stolen.

April 23: A woman reported that a man placed his hands around her neck and intentionally choked her at 860 SE 6 Ave.

April 23: It was reported that four vehicles parked at 4104 NW 9 Ave. were burglarized. Each car had a window smashed. There were no confirmed thefts.

April 23: A woman reported that her car parked at 1021 Crystal Lake Dr. was broken into and her sunglasses, backpack and purse were stolen.

April 23. A former employee of Superior Plumbing at 457 Goolsby Blvd. did not return plumbing tools after quitting his job with the company. Several efforts were made to contact him, and it is believed he pawned the tools.

Lighthouse Point

April 11: Police stopped a Toyota for failing to stop at a stop sign at 2600 NE 52St.

April 11: Police stopped a suspicious person on a bicycle at 2100 NE 36St.

April 17: Police responded to a home that has had numerous calls for loose animals at 2830 NE 21Terr. Animal control was also called out.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)