HAPPENINGS

Posted on 16 May 2019 by LeslieM

Boss of the Toss

Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come enjoy the inaugural “Boss of the Toss” Cornhole and Food Truck Tournament. Cash prizes, wine, beer, raffle items, themed baskets and fun for the entire family. Hosted by Rotary Club of Deerfield Beach. Teams are needed for a Cornhole Tournament, which benefits the Best Buddy program for students with disabilities. The fee is $40 to enter the competition. For more information, contact Christina Fink at fink@browardschools.com.

SW 10 St. Connector COAT Workshop

Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization

100 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Suite. 650

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

The SW 10 Street Connector project is progressing through the FDOT Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study Phase. FDOT & the MPO are hosting a series of three workshops for the COAT of two hours each to help ensure each item related to the SW 10 Street connector project is addressed in sufficient detail for the group to evaluate. For additional information on the SW 10 Street Connector, visit www.sw10street.com

Celebrating Shakespeare

Thursday, May 16, 2 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Jim Boring will present Shakespeare’s life, plays and study of the women in his plays. The first woman in his series is Cleopatra.

Pompano Chamber

Membership breakfast

Thursday, May 16, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Galuppis on the Green

1103 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Sponsored by Cay Title. $15 members/ $25 non-members. Register at www.pompanobeachchamber.com.

Artist Talk

Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Organized in conjunction with arboreal exhibition, participating artist Nick Gilmore will give a presentation on the history and the cultural, ecological and creative relevance of the South Florida slash pine, commonly known as “Dade County Pine.” This legendary native tree was a key construction material in Miami’s industrial boom of the early 20th Century, when it was harvested to near extinction.

Food Truck Round Up

Friday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join the City of Pompano Beach on the 3rd Friday of every month in Pompano’s Old Town, right at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard & Dixie Highway. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, live DJ or live bands and so much more! For questions about how to become a food or non-food vendor, please e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Ocean Brews & Blues

Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The 3rd Annual Ocean Brews & Blues festival is coming back to the City of Deerfield Beach for all craft brew enthusiasts. Sample an assortment of 125 beers while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods, as well as arts & crafts vendors. Free to attend; crafts, food and craft beer tasting tickets available for purchase. More info., pg. 1.

Annual Children in the Arts

Piano Competition

Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Hosted by the City of Pompano Beach Children in the Arts Committee, the City of Pompano Beach and the Broward Teachers Music Association. Competition is open to piano teachers who live in Broward County and teach students who live in Broward County or are members of the Broward County Music Teachers Association (BCMTA). For more information, contact Ed Purchase at 954-562-3290 or Anne Hollady at 954-786-4111.



​Historic Butler House Tour

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Donations accepted.

Open Mic

Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Readings, poetry, stories, monologues, improvs, scenes, jokes, standup, songs, instruments and soap box. Be an audience or perform. This is a free event.

Save the Date:

What is your Elephant?

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

This short film ‘Caressed’ is an art film and a self-portrait, mixed-media video installation combining performance art and a poem Niki Lopez wrote about a traumatic childhood memory. Niki was featured in People magazine regarding her growing up in a cult and the abuse she endured. This intimate piece is a part of a series with her personal artwork within the art movement: What’s Your Elephant –Creative Conversations about the Unknown. The intentions behind Lopez’ work is to not only share a personal elephant but to have discussions surrounding unspoken topics such as abuse, survivors of abuse, awareness, the power of a ‘share’ and how the arts can be used to heal, to empower and to educate. This session will consist of a video screening, performance and artist led discussion based on the mission of “What’s Your Elephant.”Tickets for all events are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.orgor call 954-545-7800.

Annual Ladies Fish Off

Saturday, June 1, 7 a.m.

Hillsboro Inlet & Port Everglades

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

The 34th Annual Ladies Fish Off saltwater tournament is now accepting participants. Late registration will take place on May 31 at Bonefish Mac’s, 2002 NE 36 St., Lighthouse Point, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.