CRIME WATCH

Posted on 30 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 14: A woman reported that her vehicle was burglarized, and sunglasses and $200 were stolen. The incident was reported at 355 Deer Creek Woodlake Ln.

May 14: A woman reported that her former boyfriend “borrowed” her car but has not returned it. She has made efforts to contact him. The incident was reported at 772 Tivoli Cir.

May 14: A woman was arrested and charged for stealing bed sheets from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

May 14: A woman reported her vehicle stolen from 623 Anderson Cir.

May 16: A woman reported her car broken into and a purse with credit cards stolen. The incident was reported at 3656 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

May 14: While on routine patrol, police found a medium-sized dog at 2701 NE 42 St. roaming in the parking lot. The dog did not have a tag or microchip and was transported to the department. A resident claimed the dog a short time later.

May 14: A small dog was recovered at 3800 NE 21Ave. and was returned to the owner before police arrived.

May 14: The victim said she lost a Samsung Galaxy phone with a cracked screen in a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. The phone was later found in a nearby store and returned to the owner.

