FLICKS: Memorial Day movies & upcoming events

Posted on 30 May 2019 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

On the strength of Aladdin, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and, of course, Avengers: Endgame, Memorial Day weekend enjoyed its best box office memory in recent memory. With Godzilla: King of the Monstersopening this weekend, one predicts box office optimism through the July 4th weekend and perhaps until Labor Day weekend. With the economy booking, happy days are here again for the American movie box office.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Cinema Dave hosted the John Ford-John Wayne collaboration, The Wings of Eagles, whichdoes not rank as high as other Ford-Wayne masterpieces such as Stagecoach, The Long Voyage Home or The Searchers. Yet, a subpar collaboration between Ford-Wayne is still better than most of the movies on the big screen today.

Based on biological evidence, The Wings of Eagles tells the tale of Frank “Spig” Wead, a Navy man who is a strong advocate for aviation in the Post World War I military culture. Since World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars, there is a strong pacifist sentiment in America to curtain spending on military science. With strong understanding of public relations and marketing, Commander Wead and his team of Navy Aviators circumnavigate the globe and win the public over to their cause. A bit of a workaholic, Wead returns to his family on leave. When his child cries out one night, Wead falls down a flight of stairs and breaks his neck.

The first half of the movie is full of action and adventure. (The opening sequence was filmed at the Pensacola Naval Base), but the second half is pure drama as a man of action becomes a writer.

As Frank Wead, John Wayne revealed a vulnerability that was rarely seen. In fact, the actor did not wear his toupee in later scenes featuring the aged Frank Weed. As the director, Admiral John Ford incorporated documentary footage of World War II battles that he was able to use in the climax. Like a fine wine, The Wings of Eagles has aged better than most modern releases and should play in regular rotation on Memorial Day weekends in the future.

Next Thursday, June 6 marks the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion on Normandy Beach in France. While the Steven Spielberg-Tom Hanks collaboration Saving Private Ryan is the best known film about the subject, The Longest Day is the most historically accurate film. Featuring an international all star cast (including World War II Veterans who actually served in the conflict such as Gert Fröbe (known for Goldfinger) and Eddie Albert), it is based on the book written by historian Cornelius Ryan. In addition to President Trump, the Florida State University’s Marching Chiefs Band will be performing at the ceremony in France.

Locally, the Deerfield Beach Percy White Library will be hosting a D-Day 75 Normandy concert with the Senior Moments Unforgettable Band on Thursday, June 6 at 2 p.m.

Having performed at many local venues including last November’s “Vet Fest,” the Senior Moments Unforgettable Band will feature the music of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and patriotic tunes. On the following Thursday, June 13, historian Sally Ling will speak at the “Percy White Day Celebration.” Ms. Ling will discuss the enigma that is Percy White and talk about the history of the Deerfield Beach Community.

This performance is just one of many free programs that is featured in Broward County Library’s Summer Learning Program. Besides having fun reading and learning, there are opportunities to win prizes by registering for the Summer Learning Program at Deerfield Beach Percy White Library.Registration is free and the best part is you will not receive robocalls afterwards!