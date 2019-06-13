CRIME WATCH

Posted on 13 June 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 29: A man reported that his home at 5007 NE 2 Way was burglarized. The suspect stole about $100 in coins and fled through the front door.

May 30: A woman reported that someone entered her car parked at 107 SE 10Ct. and stole loose change for a total loss of $30.

May 31: A man reported his bicycle stolen at 1937 NE 4 Ct.

May 31: It was reported that a woman tried to steal items from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. She fled when approached by loss prevention officers.

May 31: A woman reported that someone entered her apartment at 303 Oakridge Q and stole about $50 in coins.

June 2: It was reported that multiple vehicles were burglarized at a pavilion used for a 5K race at 401 S. Powerline Rd. Various items including cash, a ring, credit cards and purses were stolen from the cars.

June 2: A woman reported her car parked at 812 NW 47 St. was broken into and a phone charger was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

May 28: Police responded to a call at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. of a dog barking inside of a car with the windows rolled up. The car was running and the A/C was on. The owner responded and showed officers a temperature system that would alert him if the temperature got too high.

May 28: The resident was worried that a dog continued to jump a small fence at 2601 NE 48 Ct. Police responded and were able to block the gate to prevent further occurrences.

May 30: Police responded to a call of property that was found at the post office at 2091 NE 36St. The owner of the property was contacted and said that the card that was found could be destroyed.

