CRIME WATCH

Posted on 27 June 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 11: A man reported that his Honda motorcycle was stolen from his home at 684 Siesta Key Cir. It was taken from underneath a stairwell.

June 11: Two men were observed stealing an SUV from a carport at 500 SE 3 St. They were able to find the keys to the vehicle by rummaging through the interior.

June 11: The owner of Metro Cleaning at 1625 SW 1 Way reported that he saw on a security camera a man draining fuel tanks to his two work vehicles.

June 11: A man reported that his bicycle was stolen from his home at 450 NW 51 Ct.

June 11: Two men entered a BrandsMart at 821 SW Natura Blvd. and stole four speakers for a total loss of $560.

June 11: Two unlocked vehicles parked at 472 NW 2 Terr. were burglarized. A Zebra phone valued at $2,500 was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Lighthouse Point

June 5: A Brazilian license was found at 2160 NE 48Ct.

June 10: A victim said she was chased by two pit bulls at 2843 NE 25Ct. She told police she was walking with her two children and noticed two dogs a couple of houses away. She said all of a sudden the dogs began to charge, and she retreated into a neighbor’s house. The owner of the dogs said the landscaper left the gate open, and the dogs got out. He was issued a violation of a city ordinance.

June 11: Public works employees found a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses at 4521 NE 22Ave., and they were placed into property.

