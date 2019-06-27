HAPPENINGS: Fourth of July

Posted on 27 June 2019 by LeslieM

DEERFIELD BEACH

Fourth of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4, noon

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

The City of Deerfield Beach’s Annual July 4th celebration, sponsored by the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will take place on Thursday, July 4 at the Main Beach Parking Lot (149 SE 21 Ave.). Come out and enjoy food, arts & crafts, the JM Family Kids’ Zone and free entertainment from noon to 9 p.m. with one of South Florida’s largest fireworks show beginning at 9:05 p.m.

BOCA RATON

FABULOUS 4TH

Thursday, July 4, 6:30 p.m.

Countess de Hoernle Park /Spanish River Athletic Facility

1000 NW Spanish River Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Celebrate the 4th of July with live music & performances, carnival rides, games, crafts, food & drinks and fabulous fireworks to end the night! Free parking will be plentiful with several nearby public parking lots including Boca Corporate Center with complimentary shuttle service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run continuously until 10:15 p.m. Blankets & lawn chairs permitted. Personal fireworks, sparklers, alcohol and family pets are absolutely prohibited.

DELRAYBEACH

July 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 8 a.m.

Atlantic Avenue and A1A

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Plenty of food, vendors & activities for all ages! Music, beer gardens, water activities, sand sculpting, and volleyball tournament! Come join for the best day of the year! Free for everyone. Event times:

Sculpting -8 a.m. to noon, volleyball tournament – 8:30 a.m. to noon, music starts at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin 9 p.m. (off the barge).

POMPANOBEACH

Fireworks Extravaganza

Thursday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach will be celebrating July 4th this year with a Fireworks Extravaganza , near the Fishing Pier. At 5 p.m., the night will start off with live music, featuring the “Southern Blood,” a southern rock band, followed by the main act “Vinyl,” a top 40’s band. At 9 p.m., direct your attention to the night sky as they set off an array of fireworks that is sure to impress. Fireworks will be launched from a floating barge in the ocean off of the end of the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; however, personal fireworks, glass containers, alcohol and pets are prohibited. In case of inclement weather, there will be a rain date for the fireworks show of Friday, July 5.Available parking is at Atlantic Boulevard and A1A. Street Parking will also be available as well as the Pier Garage, located right across from the Pier.