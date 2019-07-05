HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 July 2019 by LeslieM

Annual 5th of July Beach Cleanup

Friday, July 5, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chickee Hut across from the Fire Station

71 S. Ocean Way

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join city staff for beach cleanup and continue the community’s efforts to help keep Deerfield Beach both clean and green. Snacks and water will be provided to all volunteers. Parking passes for the duration of the event will also be available to the first 50 volunteers.

Beautifully Broken exhibit opens

Friday, July 5, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

One in five Americans are affected by mental health conditions. Yet, this common illness often remains hidden behind a wall of secrecy and isolation. “Beautifully Broken” is an exhibit curated by ArtHeart, a non-profit that raises funds and awareness for orphans around the world. The exhibit explores mental health through contemporary visual art. It breaks down societal stigma and offers an opportunity to encounter and understand mental health through the eyes of nine artists. Exhibit runs through Aug. 30. July 5 is opening reception.

Intro to Wild Ales/Brewery Tour

Saturday, July 6, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Odd Breed Wild Ales

50 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Go on a journey through the wild beer process they use at Odd Breed to come up with their creations. At the end, get two 5.5 oz. pours included in the $10 cost of admission. Get ticket details at www.oddbreed.com under ‘shop.’

Comics Guru Calvin Reid speaks

Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Museum of Art

501 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Reid will discuss how his life has been shaped by art, comics and the book industry. He is internationally renowned as a central figure in the rise and success of graphic novels as a publishing genre. Non-Members – $5, free for members. Space is limited. Reserve your tickets at www.bocamuseum.org/events/calvin-reid–editor-publishers-weekly-comics-world. For more info, call 561-392-2500.

Old Town Untapped

Sunday, July 7, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Old Town Untapped is a monthly craft beer and arts festival hosted by the Pompano Beach CRA and features free samples of local beers crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. In addition, the streets of Old Town are lined with food trucks, artists, crafters and interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters and walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.

Working Families Orientation

Monday, July 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

E. Pat Larkin Center

520 NW 3 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Center for Working Families (CWF) provides a space to overcome hurdles that may be holding you back and help you move towards creating a step-by-step plan for attaining your long-term goals. Through the coaching process, clients will focus on financial education, asset building, job training, career advancement, public benefits screenings and identifying personal goals for a successful financial future! To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/orientation-offered-in-city-of-pompano-center-for-working-families-orientation-tickets-58027131713.

Ballroom Dancing

Tuesday, July 9, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Every Tuesday.Ballroom Dance with Soutien Peng & Karen Donaldson. No partner needed. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

Knit & Crochet Group

Tuesday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Beginners welcome. No experience necessary. Benefits include a feeling of accomplishment and reduced stress. Currently, this dedicated group is making Afghans for Vietnam Veterans. Steve Siplak of CarePlus provides the yarn. The Center offers Transportation Services. Need a ride? Give them a call. For more information, contact Ann Sico, Recreation Coordinator at 954-480-4447.

Save the Date:

Music under the Stars

Friday, July 12, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

Corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd.

Come enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. Featured band for this event is Pure Heart (a Heart tribute band).

Blended Conversations

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Blended Conversations combines art & conversation, examines the world around us and how we exist in it. Come listen to a variety of local artists share their own real life stories in an intimate, relaxed and informal setting. Refreshments provided. Tickets cost $10 at the door or visit www.ccpompano.org.

Hillsboro Lighthouse Tours

Sunday July 21, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sands Harbor Resort Boat Dock

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a great view from the lighthouse! Parking is on the east side of the street in the city (pay) parking lot. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. The boat leaves the Sands dock to the lighthouse at each sail time. The boat leaves the lighthouse dock to the Sands approximately 30 minutes later (for an approximate 1 hour round trip). Members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band, and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 per person transportation fee is required. There are seven shuttle boats; the sail times are hourly from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Beat the Heat

Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m.

All Pet Supermarket stores

Is your pet getting enough water? To celebrate National Pet Hydration Awareness Month and help raise awareness about the importance of hydration for pets this summer, Pet Supermarket is holding a special event. The special event will feature workshops to educate attendees on various tips, tricks and products to help prevent pet dehydration as the days get hotter. Vendors and animal welfare groups will be on-site to share information about pet hydration for all pets, big and small. Attendees will also enjoy raffles, giveaways and 20 percent off on all dog and cat feeding supplies. The event will provide hydration tips for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, small animals, fish and ferrets, and is free and open to the public.

Woman’s Club Trips

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Women’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Paint with Pat!

Local artist Pat Anderson has two classes coming up in which you can learn how to paint the beautiful landscapes you see around you. 1st class is Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hillsboro Inlet Park Pavilion, 2700 N. Ocean Blvd. in Pompano Beach. The 2nd is Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillsboro Lighthouse. Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art in the Parks is for age 10 to seniors. Open to all levels. Bring photos of you and huggable friend. Pat will show you how to paint your scene then position two people by the ocean. See display ad in the Observer today on pg. 3. Art supplies for watercolors are free. You are welcome to bring your favorite art supplies for acrylics or oils. Professional instruction and Leaf Bar tables & easels provided. Bring lunch. Two awesome days of painting for $60. Extra fee for access to lighthouse and grounds. Get more details and sign up by calling Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111 or visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes.