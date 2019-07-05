Pridemore comes back ‘home’

Posted on 05 July 2019 by LeslieM

Paul Pridemore, a 1979 graduate and top Knights athlete, has returned to Highlands Christian Academy as its new Athletic Director. Pridemore succeeds Jim Good, who left to become the assistant AD at Boca Raton Christian. Submitted photo, courtesy of Brittany Brown.

By Gary Curreri

Paul Pridemore has returned to his roots at Highlands Christian Academy.

Pridemore, a 1979 graduate and top athlete in the program, recently took over as Athletic Director at Highlands Christian where he enjoyed a stellar athletic career.

“I am very excited to be back home,” said Pridemore, 59, of Pompano Beach, who will also coach the boys’ basketball team at the school. “My mom and three sisters and a brother all live here in Pompano so I’m looking forward to spending time with them. It’s great to have the opportunity to come back to your alma mater, and serve and see all the changes that have been made,” he added. “I remember carrying blocks and helping lay the floor of the gymnasium when I was there.”

Pridemore began attending Highlands in 1972 as a 6th grader and, in the 7th grade, came to know Jesus Christ personally in a school chapel service.

In high school, he quickly became known at Highlands and around South Florida as a top athlete in both basketball and football.

Playing Knights basketball, Pridemore was named to the All-County and All-State teams his sophomore through senior years, Player of the Year twice by the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald; and MVP of the 1979 State Basketball Tournament. During his Knights football career, Pridemore led the county in passing yards and was named All-State in his junior and senior years, nominated for Athlete of the Year by the Miami Herald in 1979, and offered a full football scholarship to the University of Florida.

After graduating college, he moved back to Pompano Beach and coached Highlands basketball for two seasons. In the following years, he coached basketball in Northern Florida and Tennessee and served as an assistant athletic director.

Throughout the years, Pridemore’s teams have won 438 games, 13 district titles, 10 regional championships, and have been to six state tournaments.

“Reg Cook was my coach in my junior and senior year so I have a lot of great memories there at Highlands,” Pridemore said. “I am just now settling into the position as athletic director and boys basketball coach so I’m evaluating short term three-year and five-year plans.”

Pridemore said he is excited to help grow the athletic program as well as the school, citing it is a great place for kids to not only get a great education but to participate in sports as well.

“After coaching Paul Pridemore in basketball in the late ’70s, I am enthusiastic about working with him, not only in basketball but in all Highlands athletics,” said Reg Cook, former Highlands Athletic Director who now assists with the Knights. “We are looking forward to a great summer and school year for 2019-2020.”

“His experience in coaching basketball and leadership as a Christian mentor will carry on the legacy of great basketball at HCA on the court as well as off the court,” Cook added. “I am so excited to be working with Paul. We have been close friends ever since I coached him years ago at Highlands Christian.”

Pridemore’s vision for Highlands athletics is to provide student-athletes an environment that promotes and supports Christian, academic, athletic and personal achievement.

“We have the great privilege and responsibility to influence students for Christ,” Pridemore said. “And invest in the lives of these student-athletes as no one else can.”

Paul is married to Terri, a CPA. They have three grown children and one grandchild.

“Our coaches and teachers here at Highlands seek to build into the lives of each and every student athlete that attends Highlands,” Pridemore said.

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a Two Best Ball of Foursome, except on the corners (1,9,10,18) Three Best Ball tournament on June 26 at the Palms course.

The team of Al DiBenedetto, John Grether, Bill Hadersbeck and Dennis Sejda shot a net score of 131 to take top honors, while the team of Jim DeCicco, George Disch, Jorge Duarte and Jim Foster was second after carding a 134. Tom Breur, Chuck Brown, Lee Hammer and Lance Naiman shot a 137 to finish in third place in the 34-player field.

The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 6 was Al Holcomb.