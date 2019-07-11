Caribbean Princess caters to kids With new Reef Splash Zone & more

Posted on 11 July 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Cruising is supposed to be a relaxing experience and, for parents, having an opportunity to keep the little ones busy adds a bit more joy to their journey. The Caribbean Princess cruise liner took this into account when they installed a new Reef Splash Zone on their Deck 17. This area is really a lot of fun. Kids can walk in the water, splash around, squirt their friends with water or go down a mini slide. They can stand beneath some of the water shower features while waiting for the whale feature to burst rain from its spout. It is a whimsical addition, perfect for a tropical adventure. They also added new seating options and outdoor games like Connect 4, Jenga and Cornhole. Their outdoor bar serves up both cocktails and mocktails to quench your thirst. These are just a few of the new features on the ship. They made additional refurbishments overall.

They also have indoor fun for kids. There are several rooms that are part of Camp Discovery. Each room is a little different and accommodates different age groups.

One of the rooms has a water table with different iconic landmarks from around the globe, allowing kids to interact and learn. The kids can engage in planned activities as well – arts & crafts and more. Other rooms have games like air hockey, foosball, PS 4 games and other features.

In addition, kids can play a game or go on a scavenger hunt around the ship using their OceanMedallion™ — a technological wonder. This quarter-like object can be worn as a clip, on a band, on a bracelet or as a pendant. It seems like magic… It can be used to do everything from open your door to locate your friends and family on the ship. You can stream your favorite shows with great WiFi or order food from wherever you are. These are just a few options.

Of course, the whole ship is at your disposal and one of the options you will want to partake in with the whole family is watching the poolside movies or enjoying stargazing. There is so much fun to choose from while you enjoy your ocean trip. Bon Voyage!

To find out more about Princess Cruises, visit www.princess.com.