HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 July 2019 by LeslieM

Music under the Stars

Friday, July 12, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

Corner of Atlantic & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. Featured band for this event is Pure Heart (a Heart tribute band).

Boca Burger Battle

Saturday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

After seven amazing battle years, the BBQ Grills are firing up again for the 8th Annual Boca Burger Battle. The hand-picked team of top chefs are incredibly adventurous at creating the “best burger recipe. A portion of proceeds benefit PROPEL (People Reaching Out to Provide Education & Leadership). General Admission Tickets are (Pre-Sale) $50, (at event) $100. VIP Tickets are (Pre-Sale) $75, (at event) $125. All ticket holders receive unlimited burgers, bites, beer, wine, spirits, live entertainment and tons of fun! A bonus to VIP ticket holders, they enjoy early bird entry at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. for general admission guests. This is a 21+ year old event from 6 to 10 p.m., No pets! Event is rain or shine! So, no refunds battle fans. You can purchase tickets online at www.bocaburgerbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.

Blended Conversations

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Blended Conversations combines Art & Conversation, examines the world around us and how we exist in it. Come listen to a variety of local artists share their own real life stories in an intimate, relaxed and informal setting. Refreshments provided. Tickets cost $10 at the door or visit www.ccpompano.org.

Pompano Chamber

New Member Orientation

Tuesday, July 16, 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

First Citizens Bank

6555 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

Find out what the chamber is all about and network! Complimentary event. To R.S.V.P., visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com, and complete the ‘Register Now’ under ‘Events.’

Save the Date:

Hillsboro Lighthouse Tours

Sunday, July 21, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sands Harbor Resort Boat Dock

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a great view from the lighthouse! Parking is on the east side of the street in the city (pay) parking lot. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. Members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 per person transportation fee is required. There are seven shuttle boats; the sail times are hourly 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Young Professional Mixer

Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Professionals under 40 can mix and mingle with other young entrepreneurs and executive chamber members who are all looking for more exposure. Network in a relaxed environment and build new relationships with your peers! Members: $25, Non-members: $30. Includes one drink and light appetizers. Register at www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Symphony of the Americas

Summerfest Concert

Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Mark your calendars for this free family outdoor performance. The concert, organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society is supported by the City of Deerfield Beach, the Deerfield Beach Rotary, Kiwanis Club and Woman’s Club. The concert is free; bring along a chair or blanket. A variety of food and drink are available for purchase with all proceeds to benefit the sponsoring groups. For additional information, please call 561-299-8684 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Paint with Pat!

Local artist Pat Anderson has two classes coming up in which you can learn how to paint the beautiful landscapes you see around you. First class is Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hillsboro Inlet Park Pavilion 2700 N. Ocean Blvd. in Pompano Beach. The second is Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillsboro Lighthouse. Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art in the Parks are for age 10 to seniors. Open to all levels. Bring photos of you and huggable friend. Pat will show you how to paint your scene then position two people by the ocean. Art supplies for watercolors are free. You are welcome to bring your favorite art supplies for acrylics or oils. Professional instruction and Leaf Bar tables & easels provided. Bring lunch. Two awesome days of painting for $60. Extra fee for access to lighthouse and grounds. Get more details and sign up by calling Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111 or visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes.

Beat the Heat

Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m.

All Pet Supermarket stores

Is your pet getting enough water? To celebrate National Pet Hydration Awareness Month and help raise awareness about the importance of hydration for pets this summer, there will be a special event, which will feature workshops to educate attendees on various tips, tricks and products to help prevent pet dehydration as the days get hotter. Vendors and animal welfare groups will be on-site to share information about pet hydration for all pets, big and small. Attendees will also enjoy raffles, giveaways and 20 percent off on all dog and cat feeding supplies. The event will provide tips for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, small animals, fish and ferrets, and is free and open to the public.

Woman’s Club Trips

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Read with Grandma Connie

Come to the Percy White Library at 837 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 and meet Grandma Connie, a foster grandparent who helps children become successful readers. She will hold office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, she will be available between noon and 5 p.m. Her schedule gets pretty full, so it is best to schedule a block of time to meet with her. Call 954-357-7680.