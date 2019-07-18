CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 2: Someone threw a rock through the window of Intertek Dixie Plaza, a closed business at 5227 N. Dixie Hwy.

July 2: A man reported his vehicle parked at 4759 NW 9 Ave. broken into and a gun stolen.

July 2: A woman reported that her wallet was taken from her purse while she was at the Dollar Store at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 3: Someone stole five golf cart battery chargers from the Florida House at 475 S. Federal Hwy.

July 4: It was reported that a Toyota Corolla was stolen at 210 NW 38 Pl.

July 4: A woman reported that her vehicle at 630 Lock Rd. was broken into and two iPhone chargers stolen.

Lighthouse Point

June 30: The victim said he lost a wallet the previous day at 3860 NE 21 Way. He could not locate the wallet.

July 1: Police responded to a suspicious person at 4900 N. Federal Hwy. The subject was gone on arrival.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER