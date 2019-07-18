CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 2: Someone threw a rock through the window of Intertek Dixie Plaza, a closed business at 5227 N. Dixie Hwy.

July 2: A man reported his vehicle parked at 4759 NW 9 Ave. broken into and a gun stolen.

July 2: A woman reported that her wallet was taken from her purse while she was at the Dollar Store at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 3: Someone stole five golf cart battery chargers from the Florida House at 475 S. Federal Hwy.

July 4: It was reported that a Toyota Corolla was stolen at 210 NW 38 Pl.

July 4: A woman reported that her vehicle at 630 Lock Rd. was broken into and two iPhone chargers stolen.

Lighthouse Point

June 30: The victim said he lost a wallet the previous day at 3860 NE 21 Way. He could not locate the wallet.

July 1: Police responded to a suspicious person at 4900 N. Federal Hwy. The subject was gone on arrival.

