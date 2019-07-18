HAPPENINGS

Posted on 18 July 2019 by LeslieM

Hillsboro Lighthouse Tour

Sunday, July 21, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sands Harbor Resort Boat Dock

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a great view from the lighthouse! Parking is on the east side of the street in the city (pay) parking lot. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. Members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 per person transportation fee is required. There are seven shuttle boats; the sail times are hourly 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

How to Lead a Balanced Life

Tuesday, July 23, 12 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW Eller St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by Lalita Janke, Medical Center Affiliate. Need a ride? Give them a call. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. For more information, please call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

Health & Financial Wellness Fair

Wednesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 25

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach is offering a free Health and Financial Wellness Fair that is open to the public. Local hospitals and medical providers will be conducting free screenings: glucose, blood-pressure and spinal screenings. The Big Red Bus blood mobile will be onsite in the parking lot for those wanting to donate blood. In addition, free 30 minute financial seminars will be held, and a $25 gift card will be raffled away at each financial seminar. The fair will also have health and life insurance representatives onsite, as well as door prizes and giveaways throughout the day. Attend a food demo or enjoy the live on-stage music. Bella the Clown will be on-hand to delight children with face painting. For more information, call 954-786-4626.

Young Professional Mixer

Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Professionals under 40 can mix and mingle with other young entrepreneurs and executive Chamber members who are all looking for more exposure. Network in a relaxed environment and build new relationships with your peers! Members: $25, Non-members: $30. Includes one drink and light appetizers. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4655.

Save the Date:

Whales, Magic and Cheese… Oh My!

Friday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. and

Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present The Fantasy Theatre Factory’s production of Whales, Magic and Cheese… Oh My! This timely story follows Jojo, a “bookworm” boy who wants to fit in, but soon learns that being different is what makes us special. “This fun-filled show playfully demonstrates to children why bullying is not okay,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. Tickets are $5-$10. Learn more at ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Multi-Family Backyard Garage Sale

Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come find some treasures or sell some. Leave a message at 954-429-0378 for vendor application or judithofdfb@gmail.com, elilly707@aol.com

The Big Buck Music Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department has announced the 2nd Annual Big Buck Music Fest in partnership with Irie Weekend Management and the Irie Foundation. The Big Buck Music Fest is a day filled with music, food & entertainment for all ages. The festival will include live musical performances from local & global artists, great food from well-known restaurants & food trucks, as well as an interactive kid zone. The festival will wrap with an unforgettable performance by global headliner, Lil Jon. Parental Advisory: Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be mature content and explicit language included as a part of the show. It will be at the discretion of the adult supervisor of the children to determine if they wish to stay and take part. General Admission: $7.27 DFB Resident; with promo code: $4.63 Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-buck-music-fest-tickets-62871356921

Symphony of the Americas

Summerfest Concert

Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Mark your calendars for this free family outdoor performance. The concert, organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society, is supported by the City of Deerfield Beach, the Deerfield Beach Rotary, Kiwanis Club and Woman’s Club. The concert is free; bring along a chair or blanket. A variety of food and drink are available for purchase with all proceeds to benefit the sponsoring groups. For additional information, please call 561-299-8684 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Summer Jam Put Back

Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DS Sports Plex

3650 SW 10 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Game Time Clothing presents their second annual event. A four team basketball tournament, 3 point contest skill competition, fashion show, fun zones, food, beer and wine. Kids under 15 are free, ages 15-18 are $5 and adults are $15. For more information, call 954-798-6535 or 954-882-3373.

Woman’s Club Trip

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Read with Grandma Connie

Come to the Percy White Library at 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 and meet Grandma Connie, a foster grandparent who helps children become successful readers. She will hold office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, she will be available between noon and 5 p.m. Her schedule gets pretty full, so it is best to schedule a block of time to meet with her. Call 954-357-7680.