Bloomfield is guest speaker at luncheon

Posted on 25 July 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

First Tee of Broward County Director of Operations Jack Bloomfield was the guest speaker at the Exchange Club of Pompano’s weekly luncheon recently.

The Pompano Exchange Club has been lending support to the First Tee of Broward County chapter for the past three years by playing in their fall golf tournament and annual Golf Marathon as well as volunteering at weekly programming.

“The Exchange Club is an all-volunteer, national service organization for men and women who want to serve their community, develop leadership skills and enjoy new friendships,” Bloomfield noted. “The Exchange Club is made up of nearly 1,000 clubs and 33,000 members throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.”

Bloomfield also thanked Exchange Club member Dr. Gene Perkins, who is the owner of Coastal Chiropractic in Pompano Beach, for his support.

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association recently held several tournaments for its players.

They held a Two Best Ball Of Foursome tournament at the Pines Course and the team of Jim Blake, Frank Cutrone and Willie Smith shot 116 to win by two strokes. The team of Bill Hazlett, Robert Raser and Dennis Sejda shot a 118 and won on a match of cards over the third place team of Robert Blau, Gary Gill and Jim Greeley, who also carded a 118.

Dennis Sejda won the closest to the pin contest on hole No. 15.

In an Individual Play (Low Gross & Low Net In Classes) tournament, George Disch won the Low Gross honors for Class A with an 82. Len Ackley shot 69 and won on a match of cards with Chuck Brown for Low Net honors in Class A. Jim Blake carded an 88 to take first in the Low Gross competition for Class B. Oscar Aleman won Low Net for Class B with a 71, while Robert Raser was second with a 72.

In Class C, Jim DeCicco won the Low Gross with a 93. The winner of the Low Net competition was Willie Smith with a 65, who finished two shots ahead of runner-up Bob Mascatello. The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 7 was Robert Blau.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association also held a One Best Ball Of Foursome tourney, which was won by Dave Dowling, Jim Greeley and Roy Wilhoite with a 51. The team of Len Ackley, John Grether and Mike Grimaldi took second with a 53. Jim Blake, Bill Delaney and Lee Hammer placed third with a 57 and the team of Tom Breur, Jim Foster and Willie Smith placed fourth and won on a match of cards after carding a 59. The winner of the closest to the pin on hole No. 3 was Bill Hadersbeck.