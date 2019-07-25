CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 9: The manager of Hobby Lobby at 4555 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was notified by Hobby Lobby loss prevention headquarters that they had discovered via video that someone stole $420 worth of crystals.

July 10: A man reported that his vehicle was broken into and $60 in cash, as well as credit cards and a pair of sunglasses, were stolen. The incident was reported at 201 E. Sample Rd.

July 10: A man reported that while he was unloading his vehicle at 312 Ocean Dr., the North Beach Pavilion, someone stole his bag containing a camera valued at $2,600, a lens valued at $800 and another lens valued at $100.

July 10: A man and a woman were observed stealing two printers from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

July 10: While a woman was pumping gas at a Chevron station at 1201 S. Military Tr., someone entered the vehicle and stole her purse, which contained $150.

Lighthouse Point

July 2: A man, who lives in the 2300 block of NE 28 Ct., went to the police department to report that his American Express card had been used for three online purchases totaling $410.74 that he did not authorize. The victim told police that he gave his son the Amex card the day before to use for two purchases, but it was returned.

July 3: Police responded to a report of a pit bull walking on the street at 2830 NE 21Terr. The dog found its way home.

July 3: Police responded to an alarm call at 2824 NE 28 Ct. When police arrived, the subject inside said she was a friend of the family and was dog sitting for them and no pass code was given. It was deemed a false alarm.