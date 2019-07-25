CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 July 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 9: The manager of Hobby Lobby at 4555 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was notified by Hobby Lobby loss prevention headquarters that they had discovered via video that someone stole $420 worth of crystals.

July 10: A man reported that his vehicle was broken into and $60 in cash, as well as credit cards and a pair of sunglasses, were stolen. The incident was reported at 201 E. Sample Rd.

July 10: A man reported that while he was unloading his vehicle at 312 Ocean Dr., the North Beach Pavilion, someone stole his bag containing a camera valued at $2,600, a lens valued at $800 and another lens valued at $100.

July 10: A man and a woman were observed stealing two printers from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

July 10: While a woman was pumping gas at a Chevron station at 1201 S. Military Tr., someone entered the vehicle and stole her purse, which contained $150.

Lighthouse Point

July 2: A man, who lives in the 2300 block of NE 28 Ct., went to the police department to report that his American Express card had been used for three online purchases totaling $410.74 that he did not authorize. The victim told police that he gave his son the Amex card the day before to use for two purchases, but it was returned. 

July 3: Police responded to a report of a pit bull walking on the street at 2830 NE 21Terr. The dog found its way home.

July 3: Police responded to an alarm call at 2824 NE 28 Ct. When police arrived, the subject inside said she was a friend of the family and was dog sitting for them and no pass code was given. It was deemed a false alarm.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER