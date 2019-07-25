HAPPENINGS

Posted on 25 July 2019 by LeslieM

Young Professional Mixer

Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Professionals under 40 can mix and mingle with other young entrepreneurs and executive Chamber members who are all looking for more exposure. Network in a relaxed environment and build new relationships with your peers! Members: $25, non-members: $30. Includes one drink and light appetizers. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/465 .

Whales, Magic and Cheese… Oh My!

Friday, July 26, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This timely story follows Jojo, a “bookworm” boy who wants to fit in but soon learns that being different is what makes us special. “This fun-filled show playfully demonstrates to children why bullying is not okay,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. Tickets are $5-$10. Learn more at www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Multi-Family Backyard Garage Sale

Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Come find some treasures or sell some. Leave a message at 954-429-0378 for vendor application or e-mail judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com.

Back to School Fair

Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to noon

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Broward Sheriff’s Office wants to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year. Students can receive backpacks full of school supplies free, free haircuts by NEW ERA Barbers, and food and refreshments sponsored by SHL Group. In order to make sure you can get a backpack, which is given away at 9:30 a.m., or for more info., call Deputy Periu at 954-592-5211. They have a limited supply. There are so many people involved in this event within the community, who also will have more goodies to give out.

Save the Date:

The Big Buck Music Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival will include live musical performances from local & global artists, including headliner Lil Jon, as well as great food from well-known restaurants & food trucks and an interactive kid zone. Parental Advisory: Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be mature content and explicit language included as a part of the show. General Admission: $7.27 DFB Resident (with promo code): $4.63. www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-buck-music-fest-tickets-62871356921

Symphony of the Americas

Summerfest Concert

Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Mark your calendars for this free family outdoor performance. Bring along a chair or blanket. A variety of food and drink are available for purchase with all proceeds to benefit the sponsoring groups. For additional information, please call 561-299-8684 or visit www.deerfield-history.org . See pg. 3 for ad with details.

Summer Jam Put Back

Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DS Sports Plex

3650 SW 10 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Game Time Clothing Presents their second annual event. A four team basketball tournament, 3 point contest skill competition, fashion show, fun zones, food, beer and wine. Kids under 15 are free, ages 15-18 are $5 and adults are $15. For more information call 954-798-6535 or 954-882-3373.

Woman’s Club Trips

Navel Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.