HAPPENINGS

Posted on 01 August 2019 by LeslieM

Home School Curriculum Planning Event

Thursday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Public Library (Community Meeting Room)

400 NW 2 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Come out and learn about curriculum choices, network with new and experienced home school parents, and discover library and area resources. Refreshments will be served. Event is free and open to the public. Parenting and home school books will be on sale at the event for only $1 each. To register or for more information, visit www.myboca.us/957/Library.

Aug

Dive in Movies — Finding Dory

Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. This is a free event. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116.

Old Town Untapped

Friday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Old Town Untapped is a monthly craft beer and arts festival hosted by the Pompano Beach CRA and features free samples of local beers crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. In addition, the streets of Old Town are lined with food trucks, artists, crafters and interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters and walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.

The Big Buck Music Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival will include live musical performances from local & global artists, including headliner Lil Jon, as well as great food from well-known restaurants & food trucks, and an interactive kid zone. Parental Advisory: Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be mature content and explicit language included as a part of the show. It will be at the discretion of the adult supervisor of the children to determine if they wish to stay and take part. General Admission: $7.27 DFB Resident; with promo code: $4.63. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-buck-music-fest-tickets-62871356921. For more information, see Pg. 1.

Back 2 School Pool Party

Sunday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Township Community Aquatic Center

2500 Lyons Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33063

The 3rd annual Back 2 School Pool Party is here! Free school supply giveaways for all kids, a three-hour celebration with music, games, food, swimming and more! Come and have fun with your friends and family. Open to the public, fun for all ages. Food truck will be present with hot dogs, snacks and amazing desserts. Presented by Style My Own & Good Fight Mission. For more information, e-mail: info@stylemyown.com.

Preschool open house

Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker Jayne Hafer, preschool manager, will talk about “Preparing your Child for School.” Visit the classroom and meet the teachers. Refreshments will be available, as well as free child-sitting. The preschool serves children ages 3-5 years and promotes successful learning in a nurturing, loving childcare setting. Weekly tuition includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Teachers are certified and the school is a 5+ Quality Rated School with APPLE Accreditation. Free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten is offered beginning Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Please call 954-480-4473 for more information or e-mail jhafer@dfb.city.

Save the Date:

Symphony of the Americas Summerfest Concert

Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Mark your calendars for this free family outdoor performance. The concert, organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society is supported by the City of Deerfield Beach, the Deerfield Beach Rotary, Kiwanis Club, Woman’s Club and Cultural Committee, as well as State of Florida Cultural Affairs. The concert is free; bring along a chair or blanket. A variety of food and drink are available for purchase with all proceeds to benefit the sponsoring groups. For additional information, please call 561-299-8684 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Summer Jam Put Back

Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DS Sports Plex

3650 SW 10 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Game Time Clothing Presents their second annual event. A four team basketball tournament, 3 point contest, skill competition, fashion show, fun zones, food, beer and wine. Kids under 15 are free, ages 15-18 are $5 and adults are $15. For more information, call 954-798-6535 or 954-882-3373.

Woman’s Club Trips

Naval Museum in Ft. Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 13 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts & exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90. Includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, a tip to your driver, a visit to the museum, a sit-down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to historic downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome too. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

‘GET FIT’ at the Center for Active Aging

Yoga Lite with Laura Newman —

Monday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Enhance Fitness® Program with Julie —

Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 10 to 11 a.m.

Zumba Gold with Ayheza Newell —

Tuesday & Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.

Sit N Fit Yoga with Diane Zantop —

Tuesday & Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Senior Aqua Movement —

Tuesday & Thursday at the DFB Aquatic Center —

1 to 1:45 p.m.

Exercise Room includes treadmills, stationary bikes, cardio fit machine and more. Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These are available every week. The Center for Active Aging is located at 227 NW 2 St., in Deerfield Beach. For more information, please call 954-480-4447. Need a ride? Give them a call. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services.

Read with Grandma Connie

Come to the Percy White Library at 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 and meet Grandma Connie, a foster grandparent who helps children become successful readers. She will hold office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, she will be available between noon and 5 p.m. Her schedule gets pretty full, so it is best to meet with her and schedule a block of time to meet with her. Call 954-357-7680.