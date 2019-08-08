CRIME WATCH

Posted on 08 August 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 23: It was reported that six vehicles parked at Best Western were broken into. The vehicles’ windows were smashed. One wallet was reported stolen. The incident was reported at 1050 E. Newport Center Dr.

July 23. It was reported that wheels and tires were stolen from two vehicles at Enterprise Car Rental at 160 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 24: A woman reported that a chain saw and wet tile saw were stolen from her mother’s home. The incident was reported at 428 SE 11 St.

July 24: It was reported that two women stole four clothing items from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

July 24: A man reported that someone entered his car parked at 4364 NE 9 Ave. and stole $1,000 and a Florida driver’s license.

July 24: A man reported his scooter was stolen from 1501 Green Rd.

Lighthouse Point

July 18: The store manager at 4758 N. Federal Hwy. was notified by his cleaner that someone took four pool poles and two pool nets from the company truck. A review of store security systems shows a male subject removing the items from a truck and placing them in another truck and fleeing. The truck was captured by the camera reader.

July 20: Police responded to an alarm call at 2120 NE 33 St. The perimeter was found to be secure and the alarm was reset.

July 24: A wallet was found in a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. by an employee. It was placed in property at the police department.