Happenings

Posted on 15 August 2019 by LeslieM

DB Marine Advisory Board to meet

Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Public is invited to attend. Deerfield Beach’s Mayor and commission created the Marine Advisory Board and tasked its members with identifying programs, regulations and actions to encourage a healthy, and friendly, marine environment for the city’s residents and visitors. The Board, made up of homeowners and business people with expertise in marine-related fields, will make recommendations to the Mayor and commission. For further information, please contact the city’s staff liaison to the Board, Patrick Bardes, at pbardes@dfb.city.

Summer Movie – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Friday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre, Space C104

(next to Foot Locker)

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Event starts at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so please come early. Bring bean bags or blankets! The first 100 kids to check in at the Pompano Citi Centre table will receive a goody bag and complimentary face painting. Free popcorn. Other food & drinks available for purchase.

Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Aug. 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Old Town

135 NE 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out on the third Friday of every month in Pompano’s Old Town, right at the corner of Atlantic Blvd. & Dixie Hwy. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, live DJ or bands and so much more! For questions about how to become a food or non-food vendor, please e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Stand Up Comedy Show

Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

Carmela Coffee Company

1182 S. Powerline Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Free show. Hosted by Lalo Rodriguez.

Sick Puppies Comedy Improv Show

Sunday, Aug. 18, 5 to 7 p.m.

Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge

2621 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Need a laugh? Come check out this local comedy Improv group while you are drinking some beer, tea or having some nosh. No cover charge! Be sure to visit www.SickPuppiesComedy.com to learn more.

Save the Date:

Pompano Stand Up Live

Thursday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Come out for a night of fun, hosted by nationally acclaimed comedian Rickey Smiley! The night will also feature four local emerging comedians: Komedian Kermit, Christopher Priester, Pam Bruno and Chea Butter. There will be a full bar and concessions available. Bring a friend and enjoy a cocktail. Two drink Minimum. 21+ only.$40 General Admission; $45 at the Door; $60 VIP Includes reception, preferred seating and one drink; $100 Exclusive VIP includes Meet & Greet with Rickey Smiley plus a signed copy of his book, private reception and one drink. Tickets: https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent165.html

Dive In Movie- Finding Dory

Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick — free! Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116.

West Marine Customer

Appreciation Day!

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Marine

110 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All stores open one hour early exclusively for West Advantage Customers! The first 10 customers receive a free bucket. Submit product reviews in store for a chance to win a $500 West Marine Gift Card. Customers who sign up for a West Advantage Gold membership in store have a chance to win a free Boat U.S. Unlimited Towing Package. Find the hidden toy boat in store for a chance to win a $500 West Marine Gift Card. Giveaways and refreshments available. Learn about your local tower and towing services. For questions about this event, call at 954-427-6165

Tech Fair

Monday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This is an opportunity for hiring managers, job seekers and IT apprenticeship organizations to connect with each other and grow! For more information, e-mail dahlia.baker@copbfl.com or call 954-786-7866.

Preview of new Sprouts, cooking demo

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

930 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Sprouts in Deerfield Beach with a healthy cooking demo with Registered Dietitian Megan Perez! Megan will demonstrate how to prepare three easy and healthy recipes with fresh and unique ingredients from Sprouts. Guests will hear Megan’s tips for healthy shopping and eating and get motivated to create new, healthy meals at home. Every attendee will receive a complimentary reusable shopping bag and a Sprouts Brand product. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Everyone will have an opportunity to shop the store before the official opening, which is on the next day, Aug. 28, starting at 7 a.m.

Plein Air Painting Class

Come out to Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painting Class on Pompano Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special event will be located south of the new Fisher Family Pier, off A1A and east Atlantic Blvd. Meet & Greet is at 10:30 a.m. You can bring lunch or enjoy food from the Food Shack. For just $30, you get the #20-wand brush, art supplies and three hours of arts fun using the LEAF BAR table. Bring your favorite paints, mixed media. Supplies are watercolors. Must register by calling 954-786-4111. For more information, visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes.