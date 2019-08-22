HAPPENINGS

Posted on 22 August 2019 by LeslieM

Power Lunch Series:

Achieve Breakthrough Results

Thursday, Aug. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Casa Maya

301 SE 15 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Brought to you by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. Get ready to laugh and learn great sales techniques with speaker Michael Altshuler. Members: $20 and non-members: $3. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4658

Pompano Stand Up Live

Thursday, Aug. 22, 8 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Come out for a night of fun, hosted by nationally acclaimed comedian Rickey Smiley! The night will also feature four local emerging comedians: Komedian Kermit, Christopher Priester, Pam Bruno and Chea Butter. There will be a full bar and concessions available. Bring a friend and enjoy a cocktail. Two drink minimum. 21+ only. $40 General Admission; $45 at the door; $60 VIP Includes reception, preferred seating and one drink; $100 Exclusive VIP includes Meet & Greet with Rickey Smiley plus a signed copy of his book, private reception and one drink. Tickets: https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent165.html

Dive In Movie- Finding Dory

Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick — free! Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116.

West Marine Deerfield Beach Presents Customer Appreciation Day!

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Marine

110 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All stores open one hour early exclusively for West Advantage Customers! The first 10 customers will receive a free bucket. Submit product reviews in store for a chance to win a $500 West Marine Gift Card. Customers who sign up for a West Advantage Gold membership in store have a chance to win a free Boat U.S. Unlimited Towing Package. Find the hidden toy boat in store for a chance to win a $500 West Marine Gift Card. Giveaways and refreshments available. Learn about your local tower and towing services. For questions about this event, call at 954-427-6165

Centennial Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m.

Double Tree Hotel by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is hosting a 100 year celebration, including a reception, dinner and program. Donations will be $75 per person and $600 for a table of 10. Please call 561-685-9190 for more information.

Tech Fair

Monday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This is an opportunity for hiring managers, job seekers and IT apprenticeship organizations to connect with each other and grow! For more information, e-mail dahlia.baker@copbfl.com or call 954-786-7866.

Business and Bagels

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 9 to 11a.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 NW 3 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Meet City of Pompano Beach & Broward County Officials. Learn about small business certification, upcoming transportation projects – Penny for Transportation Impact, local Preference Ordinance and Look Local First Initiative, as well as how to become a registered vendor. For Information, contact, dahlia.baker@copbfl.com or 954-786-7866.

Save the Date:

South Florida Career Fair

Thursday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheraton Suites Cypress Creek Hotel & Conference Center

555 NW 62 Ave.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Presented by Broward County Chamber of Commerce. These events are ideal for all of your hiring needs. There will be dozens of community partners and hundreds of media partners. For more information, visit www.SouthFloridaCareerFair.com

Montage – A Film Series

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Support the Reel showcases four thought-provoking films from local black filmmakers in our Tri-County region. These films, and the discussion that follows, will engage the audience in an open-ended conversation about art, history, relationships, policies and women’s rights. This event will be moderated by Emmanuel George, a Miami native who incorporated the Black Broward Film Project in 2018 and is a passionate advocate for history and community activism. Free event. For tickets, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent167.html

Beyond the Borders

Summer Art Exhibition

Opening Reception

Thursday, Aug. 29, 6:30 to 8:30p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Beyond the Borders is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County’s summer Art with a Heart program. Each club provides youth with art classes taught by caring, talented artists using a variety of artistic styles and mediums. The art program provides youth with an outlet to communicate their emotions and ideas, and the opportunity to become empowered by the diversity within our communities. The theme of this year’s exhibition encourages these young artists, ages 6 – 18, to look beyond societal norms and to explore new ways of interacting with their world. The artwork was created in four categories: acrylic paint, recycled art, cardboard 2D sculptures and graffiti art.

Monthly Business Breakfast:

The Future of Work

Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Panelist will discuss 21st Century workforce trends, disruptions and what they are doing to prepare. Members: $25, non-members: $30. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4659

Clyde Butcher Photography —

Fine Art Exhibit

Saturday, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old School House Meeting Room

232 NE 2 St. (Eller Drive)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Organized by, the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Suggested Donation – $5 per person. Books and calendars available for purchase. For information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org

Ibis Bridge closure open house canceled

The Open House scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 has been cancelled, as FDOT has not yet determined a project commencement date. A Community Outreach event will be rescheduled once a date has been determined.

Sprouts Grand Opening – Aug. 28

On Wednesday, Aug, 28, Sprouts will hold its grand opening at 7 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at 6:45 a.m. The highly-anticipated new store is located at 930 S. Federal Hwy. (where Costume World used to be) in Deerfield Beach. Not only Sprouts, but the entire shopping strip has been redeveloped, and much of it is still under development.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet natural living expert and Emmy Award-Winning host of NBC’s Naturally, Danny Seo and receive giveaways before the store opens at 7 a.m. Danny will gift the first 100 guests a reusable shopping bag worth over $100 full of environmentally-friendly products from premier natural brands, including Vital Proteins, Wild Planet, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, Boiron and XLEAR, plus a copy of his magazine Naturally, Danny Seo. Additionally, the first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. Also, a muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Every customer on grand opening day will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The public is invited to join the festivities and shop for any of the thousands of healthy items offered throughout the store. Weekend guests are invited to explore new natural and organic products during Taste of Sprouts on Saturday, Aug. 31 when guest favorite and trending items, including a selection of exclusive Sprouts Brand products, will be sampled throughout the store.

There also will be a cooking demo on the night before (Tuesday, Aug. 27) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with Registered Dietitian Megan Perez! Megan will demonstrate how to prepare three easy and healthy recipes with fresh and unique ingredients from Sprouts. Guests will hear Megan’s tips for healthy shopping and eating and get motivated to create new, healthy meals at home. Every attendee will receive a complimentary reusable shopping bag and a Sprouts Brand product. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Everyone will have an opportunity to shop the store before the official opening.