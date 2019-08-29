HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 August 2019 by LeslieM

South Florida Business Expo

Thursday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheraton Suites Cypress Creek Hotel & Conference Center

555 NW 62 St.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Presented by Broward County Chamber of Commerce. Featuring trade shows & more. For more information visit www.SouthFloridaExpo.com or call 954-565-5750.

Montage – A Film Series

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Support the Reel showcases four thought-provoking films from local black filmmakers in our Tri-County region. These films, and the discussion that follows, will engage the audience in an open-ended conversation about art, history, relationships, policies and women’s rights. This event will be moderated by Emmanuel George, a Miami native who incorporated the Black Broward Film Project in 2018 and is a passionate advocate for history and community activism. Free event. For tickets, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent167.html

Beyond the Borders Opening Reception

Thursday, Aug. 29, 6:30 to 8:30p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Beyond the Borders is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County’s summer Art with a Heart program. Each club provides youth with art classes taught by caring, talented artists using a variety of artistic styles and mediums. The art program provides youth with an outlet to communicate their emotions and ideas, and the opportunity to become empowered by the diversity within our communities. The theme of this year’s exhibition encourages these young artists, ages 6 – 18, to look beyond societal norms and to explore new ways of interacting with their world. The artwork was created in four categories: acrylic paint, recycled art, cardboard 2D sculptures and graffiti art.

Comedy Night at Stingers!

Thursday, Aug. 29, 8 to10 p.m.

Stinger’s Bar & Grill

1201 S. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Live Stand-Up Comedy Show! Headliner Michael Panzeca. A national touring comedian, Michael has appeared in casinos and on cruise lines and the top comedy clubs across North America. As one of the original Stand-Up Guys, he is one of South Florida’s favorite comics. Featured is Perry Sak, a Boston native living in South Florida for 15 years. Perry’s sharp to the core, witty humor will have you rolling in your seats. Winner of the $5,000 Mardi Gras Casino Comedy Challenge, Perry spends time entertaining people at casinos, comedy clubs and colleges across the country. Tickets are $10.

Brush, Brunch & Mimosas

Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival Marketplace

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Have a nice lunch and paint a picture at this week’s Brush, Brunch & Mimosas! This event is held on the east end of the mall across from Hillsboro Antique store and your $20 includes lunch, your painting, a mimosa and instruction from a professional artist! Each event there will be a new picture to paint, no experience necessary! Your instructor will be with you every step of the way, so even if you think you can’t paint, try it and see the results of a beautiful painting you will paint on your own. This has limited spots available, so reserve your spot now. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/brush-brunch-mimosas-tickets-68026211229.

Enchanted Trials- Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free ferry ride from Sullivan Park. For more information, Contact Chair: Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or info@friendsofdip.org.

Lotus Festival

Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

In the mood for music? Check out this concert. The line-up includes DMX, The Expendables, Method Man & Redman, Black Sheep, Uncle Luke, The Resolvers and Artikal Sound System. For more information, visit https://lotosmusicfest.com.

Sip & Stroll- Hawaiian Luau

Sunday, Sept. 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Hampton Inn

660 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Ready to sip and stroll while listening to music? This is the place. There will be a live performance by D. Marion & Co., featuring Carolyn Dudley. Enjoy hors d’Oeuvres & open bar. Tickets are $25.

Labor Day Picnic

Monday, Sept. 2, 12 to 3:30 p.m.

Pompano Community Park

N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Please note lunch will be served at noon and speakers will start shortly thereafter. Democratic Club Presidents, your club’s name will be included on the flyer after payment is received. If you have a table or tent you wish to set up, please do so no later than 11:30. Attendees, please plan to bring a dish and water to share. Hamburgers & hot dogs, ice, coolers and all paper products will be provided.

Please e-mail jgoodwinNBDC@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art program

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Centennial Park at Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come celebrate spacious landscaping and new Butterfly Garden with Professional Instructor Pat Anderson. Your canvas will buzz with bees & butterflies, the veggie garden, Bromeliads, Magnolia trees, the gazebo and the big house. Pat Anderson has worked fundraisings at this beautiful site for over two decades. Enjoy three hours of painting using prototypes of the patented LEAF BAR table, the one-legged table that wraps to a tree, making use of idle land in the parks. Bring your favorite paints and supplies. Pat provides easel and painting basics for the day. Paint with Pat in the Parks program for September includes three more parks: Inlet Park, Beach Pavilion One and Beach Library/Reyka Park. Only $100 for 4 classes or $40 to drop in. Register with Pompano Beach Parks & Rec. at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center. Call 954-786-4111.You can also take a special tour at 2 p.m. ($10) for artists with volunteer docents. Contact Lee Waldo, executive director, at 754-307-5446 or e-mail lee@samplemcdougald.org. Current class information available at www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes.

Save the Date:

Monthly Business Breakfast:

The Future of Work

Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Panelists will discuss 21st Century workforce trends, disruptions and what they are doing to prepare.

Members: $25, non-members: $30. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4659

Clyde Butcher Photography –

Fine Art Exhibit

Saturday, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old School House Meeting Room

232 NE 2 St. (Eller Drive)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Organized by, the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Suggested Donation — $5 per person. Books and calendars available for purchase. For information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.