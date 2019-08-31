Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening

Posted on 31 August 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Bright and early, shoppers were eager to check out the brand new Sprouts Farmers Market which opened at 7 a.m. on Aug. 28. Danny Seo of NBC’s Naturally, Danny Seo hand stuffed bags featuring some of his favorite natural products to be given out to the first 100 people to enter the store.

Sprouts opened its first store in 2002 in Chandler, AZ and now has over 320 stores around the country. This newest location, at 930 S. Federal Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, is about 30,000 sq. ft. It makes for an intimate shopping experience but is expansive at the same time. You could easily spend hours exploring all the products.

They don’t consider themselves a specialty store, but rather an alternative to the regular grocery store. But their organic and conventional produce is at the heart of every store representing ¼ of the business. You can find fresh responsibly and sustainably caught seafood. They can even season the fish for you! They also have an in-house butcher and make their own sausages daily. Their beef, pork and chicken is fresh, never frozen with no fillers.

Don’t like to cook? Here you can find fresh pre-made meals, bento boxes, one-dish wonders ready to pop in the oven, plenty of frozen dinners, a salad bar and so much more. It is perfect for the person on-the-go who needs a quick meal. The Deerfield Beach store has the latest prototype of the expanded deli, which allows for more efficient customer service.

Hang out in the lounge area to grab a bite and use the free WiFi. Grab some wine or craft beer to take home. They also have Kombucha and cold brew on tap.

They don’t carry every brand name; but in the natural products, they carry so much more variety than the normal stores. Whether you are on the keto diet, are gluten free, paleo, whichever, they seem to have something for you. You can find a unique variety of products from plant-based yogurts to vegetable or seaweed pasta, to CBD products and more. Sprouts offers their own brand of some products at a lower cost too.

They have a wide range of sports nutritional products. You can also find vitamins, natural hair and skin products, essential oils and more. Team members go through ongoing training to understand the ins and outs of the products and trends.

The stores buy in bulk so they can pass the savings on to the customers. You can also buy items in bulk, or you can grab a bag and scoop your own trail mix, dried fruits, barley, beans and more. If you only need a pinch of spices, you can just take what you need. They even have a machine where you can push a button and grind your own peanut or almond butter.

“We have two decades of experience in making natural foods affordable and approachable. That’s what Sprouts is all about – making healthy living possible,” said Sprouts spokesperson Diego Romero.

The store has a money back guarantee. If you don’t like something, you can return it. They also offer samples of their products. They are always running different discounts. For the opening, they already were putting up BOGO signs.

“Even though it is a smaller store, when I was doing the TV show, I could find all my ingredients at Sprouts,” said Seo, who says he started talking about eating healthy and living green when no one else was doing it and now sees a cultural shift.

“Now, it isn’t [who is green] but just what shade of green are you?”

Sprouts Farmers Market is located at 930 S. Federal Hwy., in Deerfield Beach. For more information on Sprouts, visit www.sprouts.com or call 954-363-2070.