Free pier admissions for vets

09 November 2018

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to announce free admission (Sightseeing or Fishing) for all retired and active military personnel on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, at the International Fishing Pier, 200 NE 21 Ave. Please see the eligibility list and documents required below.

Anyone currently serving in or a Veteran of the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, US Marine Corps, US Coast Guard, Reserves or the National Guard. Veteran includes all individuals who are retired from the US armed forces or who have been discharged (e.g., honorable, under an honorable condition, general).

The acceptable forms of documentation to receive access are:

Veterans Identification Card (VIC), Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), Common Access Card, Uniformed Services Identification Card, Uniformed Services Identification Card Active Duty, State driver license and identification with veterans designation, DD214 or DD256

For more information, please contact the International Fishing Pier at 954-480-4407