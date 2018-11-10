A Nite at the Races for the Exchange Club

Posted on 10 November 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Wearing Derby attire, guests gathered at the Sheltair hangar of the Pompano Beach Airpark on Nov. 3 for this year’s 150 Drawdown Dinner benefiting the local Exchange Club and the multiple charities they support. Guests could watch the horse races that were projected on the wall and bet using Exchange Club bucks for real prizes. There were also multiple raffles, silent and live auctions, and more. The band got everyone up on the dance floor while their violinist and saxophonist roamed through the room. A delicious three-course dinner was offered buffet style, served up by John Knox Village. Of course, a party themed “Night at the Races” could not be complete without mint juleps. TapSnap captured the moment with its pop up photo booth complete with props. Prizes were given for best outfits. It was a wonderful evening for a great cause.