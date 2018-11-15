CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 30: A man said that someone stole his iPad Mini 2 valued at $150 from his vehicle parked at 4333 NE 3 Ave. The man is a Comcast technician and was installing an alarm at a home during the theft.

Nov. 2: A woman reported that someone entered a car and stole her Apple iPad. A man next door also reported that his vehicle was burglarized but nothing was stolen. The incident was reported at 3851 NW 7 Pl.

Nov. 2: It was reported that someone stole a generator from inside a food truck parked at 682 S. Military Tr.

Nov. 2: A woman reported that her boyfriend stole her iPhone following an argument at 599 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 5: A woman reported her Honda Civic stolen from 4311 Crystal Lake Dr.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 21: A loose dog was found walking alone at Copans and Dixie Hwy. and the resident brought the dog back to her residence at 1911 NE 28 Ct. Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful.

Oct. 22: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 2100 NE 36 St. The victim said she was trying to leave the office building but there was a shirtless man sleeping and blocking her from leaving. The subject had an outstanding warrant and was transported to jail.

Oct. 23: The victim said a known subject stole a vehicle alternator from the passenger compartment of a 1998 Ford pickup truck at 3778 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $250.