HAPPENINGS

Posted on 15 November 2018 by LeslieM

Memory & Blood Pressure Screenings

Friday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Facilitated by Kelly Gallo, Licensed Mental Health Counselor. They can connect you with important mental health education and support services. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. For more information, call 954-480-4449 or email kgallo@deerfield-beach.com

Boots & Bourbon Fest

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Listen to country western tunes played by bands on the main stage while browsing through arts & craft booths and other vendors. Grab a bite to eat, do a little dancing and enjoy the great view of the beach. Shuttle available from The Cove. Get more details on Pg. 4.

Thanksgiving Luncheon

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Church of Christ

360 SW 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Church of Christ is inviting the city to come out and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Everyone’s welcomed.

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Herbs, Vegetables and Unusual Edibles” by Roland Gaudet. Then, it is “Fun with Flowers” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. after the meeting. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Save the Date :

Cookies and Fashion at FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

306 S. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach invites all Fashionistas to join them on a FUNraising event. Enjoy shopping along with friendship, cookies and wine. All proceeds to support Zonta’s various local Charities. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@comcast.net or visit www.ZontaDeerfieldBeach.org .

“Members Only” Holiday Party

Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas, sip on champagne and nibble on holiday treats as you preview this year’s fully decorated holiday home at the historic Sample-McDougald House. Open beer/wine bar, live musical entertainment. Santa arrives at 7 p.m. There will be hot apple cider on the porch, Miss Christmas Joy and more awaiting you as you celebrate the holidays with your friends at this historic home. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or through their website starting at $35 (individual), $40 (duo) or $50 (family). For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org or call 754-307-5446.

Coastal Cocktails

Deerfield Island Park

Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 to 7 p.m.

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First ferry from Sullivan Park leaves at 2:30 p.m. Light fare, two drinks, island tours, music. $20 donation per person for members and $45 for non–members. Includes 1 year membership. Raises funds to improve the island, by Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Rain Date: Sunday Dec. 2. Limited reservations so call Pat at 954-892-9443.

Toys for Tots

Myers Insurance

703 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The offices of Myers Insurance will be collecting unwrapped new toys for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots drive. Toys will be collected through Dec. 9. They will deliver the toys to needy children and children in foster homes. Hours for drop-off are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, drop-offs are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 954-784-9029.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

• Thursday, Dec. 6

One day trip to South Beach and the Miami Waterfront. You will see the famous Wynwood Walls graffiti art area. Christmas season Bayside Boat Tour, lunch at Bubba Gumps and Bayside shopping “Miami Flair.” Cost is $70, all inclusive.

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay to St. Augustine and Jacksonville.Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.