CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 8: A woman reported that her vehicle parked at 335 NE 48 St. was broken into and a purse with credit cards, a laptop and a tablet were stolen. The total loss was estimated at $1,100. A second vehicle at the same location was broken into and a purse with $120 was stolen.

Nov. 8: A man reported that a man asked to use his cell phone and then chased him with a gun. The incident was reported at 456 NW 2 Terr.

Nov. 8: A woman said that her home at 7 SE 15 St. was entered and three bags with credit cards, a Brazilian passport, two checks and $280 in cash were stolen.

Nov. 8: Two women were arrested and charged with shoplifting $717 worth of items from TJ Maxx at 3812 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 8: A woman reported her bank account was hacked and $488 was stolen from the account. The incident was reported at 813 W. Sample Rd.

Nov. 9: A man stole $100 in cash and about $1,400 worth of Florida Lotto tickets from Stop N Save Food at 404 S. Powerline Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 10: The victim, who lives in the 2300 block of NE 28 St., received a notice from her bank of an overdraft. Two checks were made out in the amounts of $2,210 and $2,280.70. The victim said the checks were cloned because they were still in her checkbook. The checks were made out to a Miami woman who said she was the victim of a 2017 auto burglary and her purse and driver’s license were stolen.

Nov. 10: The victim said he checked out of the store at 3600 N. Federal Hwy. and dropped a 14K gold money clip and $120 in cash. He returned asking if it had been returned. Surveillance video showed a female subject pick it up, go outside the store and return empty handed. She used the victim’s debit card to pay for her purchase.

Nov. 10: A female subject was trespassed from 3650 N. Federal Hwy. after acting aggressively towards customers of a business. She had been previously warned to stay out of the area when the businesses were closed.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER