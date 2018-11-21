CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 8: A woman reported that her vehicle parked at 335 NE 48 St. was broken into and a purse with credit cards, a laptop and a tablet were stolen. The total loss was estimated at $1,100. A second vehicle at the same location was broken into and a purse with $120 was stolen.

Nov. 8: A man reported that a man asked to use his cell phone and then chased him with a gun. The incident was reported at 456 NW 2 Terr.

Nov. 8: A woman said that her home at 7 SE 15 St. was entered and three bags with credit cards, a Brazilian passport, two checks and $280 in cash were stolen.

Nov. 8: Two women were arrested and charged with shoplifting $717 worth of items from TJ Maxx at 3812 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 8: A woman reported her bank account was hacked and $488 was stolen from the account. The incident was reported at 813 W. Sample Rd.

Nov. 9: A man stole $100 in cash and about $1,400 worth of Florida Lotto tickets from Stop N Save Food at 404 S. Powerline Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 10: The victim, who lives in the 2300 block of NE 28 St., received a notice from her bank of an overdraft. Two checks were made out in the amounts of $2,210 and $2,280.70. The victim said the checks were cloned because they were still in her checkbook. The checks were made out to a Miami woman who said she was the victim of a 2017 auto burglary and her purse and driver’s license were stolen.

Nov. 10: The victim said he checked out of the store at 3600 N. Federal Hwy. and dropped a 14K gold money clip and $120 in cash. He returned asking if it had been returned. Surveillance video showed a female subject pick it up, go outside the store and return empty handed. She used the victim’s debit card to pay for her purchase.

Nov. 10: A female subject was trespassed from 3650 N. Federal Hwy. after acting aggressively towards customers of a business. She had been previously warned to stay out of the area when the businesses were closed.