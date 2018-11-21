Knighton carries Bucks past Plantation in regional semifinal

Posted on 21 November 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Photo by Gary Curreri

Jaylan Knighton carried 26 times for 132 yards and one touchdown and added a 31-yard TD reception as host Deerfield Beach blanked Plantation, a 23-0 victory in a Region 3-8A semifinal last Friday night. The shutout was the first in 19 regional semifinal playoff games for the Bucks in school history. The Colonels’ loss was their eighth straight in regional semifinal games dating back to 2002.

Deerfield Beach (11-1) will host Palm Beach Central, a 38-0 winner over Western, in a regional final Friday. The Bucks improved to 15-7 all-time against Plantation. Knighton, a junior running back, has continued to pad his season statistics. Entering this Friday’s regional semifinal against Palm Beach Central, the Oklahoma commit has 1,915 yards on 210 carries.

“Jaylan is the best player in Broward County this year,” Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn said following the game “He’s a special player. He’s a once in a lifetime type of player for most schools. He’s built for greatness.”

Much of the credit also goes to the Deerfield defense that not only registered the shutout but held the Colonels (10-2) Wing-T offense to 51 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Knighton had his longest reception of the season, hauling in a 31-yard pass from Derohn King for a 21-0 halftime lead. It was Knighton’s first touchdown catch this season. Knighton’s first touchdown of the night came on a 12-yard run with 3:13 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The score was Knighton’s 25th rushing touchdown of the season. Deerfield went up 14-0 when a Colonels punt was blocked, and Keyon Martin returned it 17 yards for the touchdown.

Freshman running back Jaziun Patterson, who replaced Knighton late in the game, rushed for 99 yards on six carries. Deerfield added a safety in the third quarter, the only points scored in the second half.

The Bucks will have their hands full with a Palm Beach Central team that is also rolling. The Broncos have outscored the opposition, 485-89, for the season and are riding an 11-game winning streak after opening the season with a 14-0 loss against Atlantic High School. They haven’t been tested in the postseason, winning 44-14 over Wellington and 38-0 over Western.

Deerfield Beach is on a 5-game winning streak following its 38-6 defeat at the hands of St. Thomas Aquinas. They have outscored their opponents, 375-112.

Breur wins closest to the pin contest, and birdies hole

Tom Breur not only won the closest to the pin contest by hitting his tee shot to 2 ft., 11 in. on the third hole at the Pines course in the Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association tournament on Nov. 14, he sank the putt for a birdie. It was one of the highlights of the One Best Ball of a Foursome tournament that drew 49 players.

Three teams needed to go to scorecard playoffs after shooting 54s. The first two had to go back six holes on matching scorecards before the team of Frank Cutrone, Charles MacMichael, Bill McCormick and Dennis Rooy won the championship. They shot 15 for the six holes, while the team of Oscar Aleman, Andy Burt, Bob Mascatello, Val Rapoport had a 16. Third place went to the team of Terry Denoma, Jerry Goodman, Bill Sincavage and Willie Smith. They had 28 on the back nine. The team of Henry Lesburt, Tom Pawelczyk, Pete Strychowskyj and Don Worrell shot a 55.