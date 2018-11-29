CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 13: A Ford F350 was broken into and $30,000 worth of tools were stolen. The vehicle was parked at 351 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn.

Nov. 13: It was reported that a maintenance golf cart was stolen from outside a clubhouse at Hidden Woods of Deer Creek at 207 Deer Creek Blvd.

Nov. 13: It was reported that an A/C unit valued at $1,000 was stolen from a home at 1213 SW 1 Terr.

Nov. 13: Three women were observed stealing about $2,000 worth of cosmetics products from 1041 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 13: It was reported that a vehicle parked at 501 E. Sample Rd. was broken into and a semi-automatic pistol valued at $540 was stolen.

Nov. 18: A woman reported that someone siphoned five gallons of gas from two vehicles parked at 70 SE 6 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 10: The victim who lives in the 3800 block of NE 25 Ave. said someone opened a fraudulent account in her name and discovered a $3,300 transaction. She said she never opened a credit card account.

Nov. 10: A subject was warned previously to stay away from the area and returned to 3650 N. Federal Hwy. and was causing a disturbance. The subject initially refused to leave the premises, but eventually did and was trespassed again by police.

Nov. 12: The victim who lives at 2182 NE 28 St. said three of his vehicles were entered during the night. $2 was removed from one vehicle, a glove box was taken and placed in the driver’s seat of a second vehicle, and nothing appeared to be taken from the third vehicle. All three vehicles were unlocked.