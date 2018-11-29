CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 13: A Ford F350 was broken into and $30,000 worth of tools were stolen. The vehicle was parked at 351 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn.

Nov. 13: It was reported that a maintenance golf cart was stolen from outside a clubhouse at Hidden Woods of Deer Creek at 207 Deer Creek Blvd.

Nov. 13: It was reported that an A/C unit valued at $1,000 was stolen from a home at 1213 SW 1 Terr.

Nov. 13: Three women were observed stealing about $2,000 worth of cosmetics products from 1041 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 13: It was reported that a vehicle parked at 501 E. Sample Rd. was broken into and a semi-automatic pistol valued at $540 was stolen.

Nov. 18: A woman reported that someone siphoned five gallons of gas from two vehicles parked at 70 SE 6 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 10: The victim who lives in the 3800 block of NE 25 Ave. said someone opened a fraudulent account in her name and discovered a $3,300 transaction. She said she never opened a credit card account.

Nov. 10: A subject was warned previously to stay away from the area and returned to 3650 N. Federal Hwy. and was causing a disturbance. The subject initially refused to leave the premises, but eventually did and was trespassed again by police.

Nov. 12: The victim who lives at 2182 NE 28 St. said three of his vehicles were entered during the night. $2 was removed from one vehicle, a glove box was taken and placed in the driver’s seat of a second vehicle, and nothing appeared to be taken from the third vehicle. All three vehicles were unlocked.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER