HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 November 2018 by LeslieM

SW 10th Street Workshop

Thursday, Nov. 29, 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Doubletree Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The workshop will have an open house format and FDOT staff will be available to answer questions. There will be a presentation every 30 minutes. Alternatives for SW 10 Street will be presented. This will be the first opportunity for many of you to see firsthand the concepts that FDOT is proposing for SW 10 Street. This is also your last major opportunity to provide comments and feedback. The next step during the summer of 2019 will be FDOT selecting a preferred alternative for design. For more information, contact FDOT at 954-777-4427 or toll free at 866-336-8435, ext. 4427, or via e-mail at Robert.Bostian@dot.state.fl.us, or visit the project website at www.sw10street.com .

Cookies and Fashion

at FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

306 S. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach invites all Fashionistas to join them on a FUNraising event. Enjoy shopping, along with friendship, cookies and wine. All proceeds to support Zonta’s various local charities. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@comcast.net or visit www.Zontadeerfieldbeach.org .

“Members Only” Holiday Party

Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas, sip on champagne and nibble on holiday treats as you preview this year’s fully decorated holiday home at the historic Sample-McDougald House. Open beer/wine bar, live musical entertainment. Santa arrives at 7 p.m. Enjoy hot apple cider on the porch, Miss Christmas Joy and more as you celebrate the holidays with your friends at the historic home. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or through their website starting at $35 (individual), $40 (duo) or $50 (family). For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org or call 754-307-5446.

District 2 Community Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Vice Mayor Gloria J. Battle invites all District 2 residents to a District Meeting. Mayor Bill Ganz has been invited to present the 2018 State of the City. All residents are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 954-480-4263 or visit www.Deerfield-Beach.com .

Annie

Thursday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 23

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33445

The Wick Theatre is proud to present Annie, starring Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Fun for the entire family, the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit features a terrific score and tells the heartwarming tale of Little Orphan Annie, who stole the heart of a lonely millionaire. Classic songs performed with a live orchestra include “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed without a Smile.” For tickets and more information, visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

Coastal Cocktails

Deerfield Island Park

Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 to 7 p.m.

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First ferry from Sullivan Park leaves at 2:30 p.m. They will be serving light fare, wine, beer, water. There will be raffles, a silent auction and island music. Highlights will be tours of Deerfield Island Park, the Nature Center, and the official presentation of their new educational Wingspan exhibit. $20 donation per person for members and $45 non–members (includes 1 year membership). Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 2. RSVP to iwechterman@gmail.com.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

There will be breakfast, a chance to take a photo with Santa, and arts & crafts. Family of 4: $10. $5 for each additional person. For more information, call 954-429-0378. Save the Date for Cocktails with Santa on Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for the adults to grab some spirits and sweet treats ($20 donation).

Letters to Santa Claus

Saturday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 15

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department can help prove Santa’s “real” by delivering the letters to the North Pole and making sure Santa replies to your child’s letter. Letters and envelopes will be available to fill out for jolly ole St. Nicholas at the following recreation centers:

• Emma Lou Olson – 1801 NE 6 St.

• Highlands Center – 1650 NE 50 Ct.

• McNair Center – 951 NW 27 Ave.

• Mitchell Moore Center – 901 NW 10 St.

For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Save the Date :

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Dec. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The meeting is open to the public. The Program “Holiday Designs” presented by Pompano Beach Garden Club members. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Meeting & Presentation

Thursday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Speaker will be Jason Liechty, Senior Environmental Coordinator Broward County Planning & Community Resilience Division. Presentation will be “Rising to the Challenge of Our Rising Seas.” This meeting is open and free to the public. For more information, email Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point at www.lhpgc.org .

Worth The Drive : Art Basel

Thursday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 9

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

In their American show, leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa show significant work from the masters of modern and contemporary art, as well as the new generation of emerging stars. Paintings, sculptures, installations, photographs, films and edition works of the highest quality are on display in the main exhibition hall. Public Days: Thursday, Dec. 6, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, Dec. 7 & 8, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 9, 12 noon to 6 p.m. www.artbasel.com .

Deerfield Women’s Club travels

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay in St. Augustine and Jacksonville. Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.